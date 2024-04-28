RIPLEY, Ohio – Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates announced his resignation at a recent Ripley Village Council meeting.

During the meeting, Gates stated, “I would like to announce that I intend to resign as Village Administrator, I’ve got a lucrative opportunity that I can’t pass up and I would like to thank Mayor Arnett for his support and professionalism since he took office, I would like to thank current former members of council for their unwavering support and engagement during my tenure.”

Gates was placed as Administrator in June of 2021 marking nearly three years he has been in his position.

“As anyone can tell you that’s worked in public service it can be both challenging and rewarding I have experienced both and it’s been an opportunity to try to use the skills that I have developed through my time working in the news media and other areas,” Gates stated.

He said the primary focus of moving Ripley forward was on economic development and getting grants for Ripley’s tourism and economics.

“To be a successful tourist destination Ripley needs infrastructure improvements it needs an ability for people to know what’s there we need to be able to market the village both regionally and nationally as a destination area for our nationally significant historical tourism assets,” Gates stated.

An effort of his was establishing relationships with governmental municipalities and entities around Ripley to solve issues at more of a larger level.

He said a meeting took place recently with other agencies and U.S Congressman Brad Wenstrup’s office to find money to repair Rankin Hill Road.

“We still need $800,000 I’ve managed to secure $400,000 already from the Ohio Department of Development from the county commissioners and I think that’s one of the things I’m most proud of is being able to get that project off the ground and to keep that moving forward,” Gates stated.

He said he has spent time working on the Freedom Landing dock project and is optimistic about the Ohio Appalachian grant that will possibly be announced in May.

“I am proud to have played a role in trying to secure assets and progress to assist in Ripley’s future economic development,” Gates stated.

He stated he would be willing to give Mayor Travis Arnett at least two weeks or further if it is necessary with current outstanding projects.

Council member Scott Eagan asked, “Are you open to a consulting opportunity for some of these projects that are in flight?”

Gates replied expressing he would.