The ol’ sports columnist is taking a break from the world of sports today. As I’m certain that everyone reading this already realizes, many occurrences during our lives are much more important than sports.

This will be an attempt from yours truly to write this piece directly from my heart, and I hope y’all will bear with me.

I’m writing this with a heavy heart.

I lost a brother Saturday night.

Dave was diagnosed with leukemia last summer and he fought the illness with everything he had, but recently too many complications arose, and his son, Nick, made the difficult decision to let him go. Dave was in ICU, hooked up to a ventilator and in an induced coma, and the doctors advised Nick that there was no chance he would ever recover. He is now free of the pain he was suffering and finally, he is now in a much better place.

I am the oldest of five, and Dave is the first of us to pass. The surviving siblings include my younger sisters, Sue and Jane, and Dave’s twin brother, Doug. Dave and Doug have shared a house for many years, making this especially difficult for Doug. Not only did he lose a brother, but he lost a twin brother, and his longtime roommate.

There’s no doubt that Dave was by far the toughest of all of us, and the strongest, toughest man I have ever known. He was always full of energy and mischief from the time he and Doug were brought home from the hospital almost 63 years ago, and anyone who ever knew him would have to agree he was one of a kind.

Dave loved kids and especially enjoyed razzing them incessantly, giving silly nicknames to his nieces and nephews and poking fun at every opportunity. He was also temperamental, but underneath his gruff, and at times, intimidating

exterior, he possessed a huge heart and cared deeply about the people he cherished.

Dave loved his son more than anything in the world, and he could not have been a prouder dad. Nick absolutely hung the moon in Dave’s eyes, and he had good reason for being proud of him while he was growing up and for the man he has become. Whenever you engaged in conversation with Dave, the first subject he would bring up would be Nick.

Dave had many other interests as well, including cars, especially fast ones and driving them that way. He enjoyed sports, especially Louisville Cardinals basketball and football and the Cincinnati Reds. He liked listening to music, in particular an eclectic group called Southern Culture on the Skids, as well as classic rock. Dave also had a great affinity for animals, especially cats, and I can’t recall a time he didn’t have one around the house. He also loved driving, which is also how he made his

living until he was unable to do it any longer several years ago.

Our grandmother always had a special affinity for Dave, perhaps because he reminded her so much of her own sons. We always had a great time visiting Mamaw and seeing our cousins while we were growing up, and all of our relatives got a big kick out of Dave and his antics.

Dave would do anything for those he cared about, and he could fix almost anything. Unlike Doug and I, he was mechanically inclined and extremely good at working with his hands. He was also one of the most competitive people you would ever meet, and an extremely talented baseball player. One thing is certain; he did not like to lose at anything.

Before going any further, my intention is not to make Dave out to be a saint; he had his flaws, just like every single one of us. We knew when he was very young that he was going to be more than a handful. He had a fiery temper and

he was an ornery kid from the time he could walk. While the twins were growing up, I enjoyed wrestling with them when they were little guys, but as they grew, I was no match, especially when battling Dave.

He simply had no fear, or if he did, he didn’t let it show. He was always getting into something, and when my mother would try to punish him, he would just laugh. Like I said earlier, Dave was tough as nails, and that began at a very young age.

As he grew into his adult years, Dave was still a tough guy, but eventually mellowed out a bit. Not all the way mind you; he was always extremely opinionated, and he would let you know exactly what he thought whether you wanted to hear it or not. You always knew where you stood with Dave.

One trait that somewhat surprised me as Dave grew older was just how particular he was about his house, which he took tremendous pride in at all times. He enjoyed keeping the

lawn looking pristine, and he was obsessive about his home’s interior. To say that Dave was fastidious would be a colossal understatement.

He insisted that everything had to be in its place and he didn’t waver. In addition to everything being in order, he kept the place spotless. Even my mother said that Dave may have been even more of a neatness person than she was, and believe me, that is saying a great deal.

David Lynn Hamilton is no longer in pain, and for that, I am grateful. But he will also be missed tremendously, especially by Nick, his many friends, and his family.

Rest easy, bro.