FLEMINGSBURG – Fleming County Library is set to host an Anti-Valentine’s Day Event on Thursday Feb. 15.

FLC holds different programs throughout each month and on Feb. 15 an event is being hosted that takes a little bit of a different spin on Valentine’s Day.

FCL Director Wendy Johnston stated, “We’re always planning new events and things that haven’t been done before here at the library and we know that Valentine’s Day is hard for some people. And also this is for children and so we want to put a lot of emphasis on being friends and making friends so this is a friendship party instead of a Valentine boyfriend/girlfriend party.”

This is a new type of program for the Fleming County Library to have and try as it has never been held before now.

Johnston explained that the ages that this program has been announced for is six and up and stated, “We will have crafts. We’re going to make some friendship bracelets. We have snacks and drinks.”

In terms of how many kids will participate in this program at FCL, Johnston stated that around a dozen is the hopeful number but that preparations for the program cover two dozen kids if that many do attend the program and participate.

“You can come and stay as long as you would like, It’s gonna start at five and we’ll keep going until seven. We close at eight on Thursday nights but we usually make a two hour slot for our program so if some parents can’t get here between five and six they can come between six and seven or they can bring their kids by and leave them for the whole time,” Johnston stated.

FCL has upcoming programs that are going to be offered throughout the month of February including the nature club, art club and its crafting with Judy events.