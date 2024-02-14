Writing is a process.

That phrase was drilled into my head repeatedly by my journalism professor years ago.

Writing can also be a chore, as well as an arduous task at times; at other times, the words just seem to flow from the keyboard onto the monitor, but that is a rare occurrence.

Some of the other sage advice I received when I made my career change at an advanced age was that you can’t finish every story by wrapping it up in a nice little bow, and that the best way to end a story is with a period.

After I emailed my most recent column for publication, I discovered upon further review that I had made a few errors and had a couple of typos, which always make me cringe, and perhaps use a few words that I shouldn’t. None of us are perfect, but seeing those booboos irks me to no end. All I can do is continue working on improving my self-editing skills, which are admittedly lacking at times.

With that said, here we go on another writing adventure:

*****

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY – With today marking another “day of love,” I felt I should acknowledge it with a quick snippet before I delve into a few sports items.

Here’s hoping that for those of you who celebrate will enjoy it with your significant other, and special Happy Valentine’s Day wishes to my one and only, Angie!

*****

CATS STILL HAVE TIME, BUT… — Despite claims to the contrary by disenchanted Kentucky basketball fans, all is not lost and the season is not over. Yes, the Wildcats lost their third consecutive game at Rupp Arena for the first time since the building opened in 1976 when Gonzaga held on for an 89-85 win Saturday, but there is plenty of season remaining.

For the Cats to turn things around, they need to see significant improvement on the defensive end, rebound much better, and overcome notoriously slow starts. Not saying any or all of that will occur anytime soon, but it can, and for the team’s sake, it better.

UK was 16-7 overall and 6-4 in Southeastern Conference play heading into last night’s game vs. Ole Miss (18-5, 5-5 SEC), which was played after this missive was written. If the Cats didn’t win that one, sound the alarms. Not saying the Rebels and coach Chris Beard aren’t capable of springing the upset, but this is one game where Kentucky should enjoy a distinct rebounding advantage.

Ole Miss is led by 6-4 senior Matthew Murrell (16.8 points per game) and 6-6 senior and Auburn transfer Allen Flanigan, who is averaging 15.7. An interesting

name listed in the Tigers lineup is 5-11 junior point guard Jaylen Murray, a transfer from St. Peter’s, the team that shocked the Cats in the opening round of the Big Dance a couple of years ago. Murray is averaging 14.3 points for the Rebels, and scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in the Peacocks’ 85-79 win on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 to give the 15-seed the win over the No. 2-seeded Wildcats.

Both teams will be playing with a heightened degree of desperation. Ole Miss has lost two in a row and sits smack dab on the bubble for a spot in the NCAA Tournament field, while we already know UK needs a victory in the worst way.

Coach John Calipari is coming under fire from all directions, including fans, former players and the media, and he deserves some of the criticism, but there is plenty of blame to go around. Yes, injuries have played a role, but with the depth and talent on this year’s roster, this team should be able to overcome that.

Lots of folks are proclaiming the game has passed Coach Cal by, and at times, it’s difficult to question that theory.

His inability to make the correct adjustments during games has been one issue, and another is his substitution pattern, or I should say, his lack of one.

The Cats could be going back to the smaller lineup used earlier in the season, but that is predicated on whether Tre Mitchell is able to return from his back issues. Adou Thiero, who recently came back after suffering back spasms, was one positive in the loss to Gonzaga. The 6-8 sophomore plays with a world of energy, and UK fans are hoping that rubs off on his teammates.

On that note, I caught Charles Barkley discussing the importance of playing with energy when he made a guest appearance at the Alabama-Auburn game. I thought he made a great point when he noted that a team can have all the talent in the world, but if they don’t play with great energy, that won’t matter.

If Kentucky can play energized, get to more 50-50 balls, keep teams off the offensive glass, and of course, stop giving up so many easy shots, they can still make a run.

*****

EAGLES SOARING HIGH – Don’t look now, but we have a team in our area that could open some eyes and surprise a team or two in March.

On Saturday, the Morehead State Eagles ran their record to 20-5 with a 69-57 win over Eastern Illinois at Johnson Arena, marking the first time in program history that MSU has won 20 or more games in season four consecutive years. They continue to sit at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a 10-1 mark, three games ahead of Little Rock, a team the Eagles will face on the road tomorrow. The Spartans are tied for

second place in the league with UT-Martin, Tennessee State and Western Illinois.

A lot of credit goes to head coach Preston Spradlin, who is looking like one of the rising stars in the coaching profession. Spradlin is in his seventh season as the full-time head coach after taking over for Sean Woods as the interim head coach for the majority of the 2016-2017 season. The 37-year-old former Kentucky assistant is 143-109 at Morehead State.

A local connection to Morehead State is former Mason County head coach Kelly Wells, who took over as the school’s athletic director at his alma mater last year. Wells had an excellent coaching career, winning the 2003 state title as the Royals’ bench boss, and a 2011 NAIA National Championship at the University of Pikeville. He holds more wins than any coach in UPike history with a 333-123 record in 13 seasons.

The current Eagles are led by 6-foot-7 graduate transfer Riley Minix, who led MSU to a pair of wins last week to earn OVC Player and Newcomer of the Week honors. Minix scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on Thursday in the Eagles’ 79-68 win over SIU-Edwardsville on ESPNU, and followed that with 26 points and 10 boards against EIU.

*****

CHIEFS REMAIN SUPER – Not going to rehash Super Bowl LVIII a great deal in this space, since you’re already more than familiar with what happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Of course, my prediction was incorrect, and about all I can say about that is, I remain consistent when it comes to picking games.

The game itself was a tense defensive battle and punt fest for most of the first half, before things got a lot more interesting late in the evening. Both teams made their share of miscues, but the San Francisco errors proved to be more costly. A muffed punt led to the first Kansas City touchdown late in the third quarter, and a blocked extra-point attempt early in the fourth gave the Chiefs an opportunity to tie the game with a field goal, which they did with 5:46 to play. After a Niners field goal at the 1:53 mark, Kansas City’s Harrison Butker (who kicked the longest field goal in Super Bowl history earlier from 57 yards) booted the tying field goal with three seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes did what he does in the overtime session to lead the Chiefs to the comeback victory, prompting a lot of talking heads to declare the team is now a dynasty. Not real sure of the true definition, but if KC is not a dynasty, they’re getting mighty close to being one. They won their second consecutive title and third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, and with a team not even considered to be one of their best.

This year’s version of the Chiefs featured an unyielding defense, and that side of the ball deserves at least as much credit as Mahomes for the win. They have been playing outstanding football most of the season, and ramped it up to another level during their run through the playoffs. They kept the pressure on Niners QB Brock Purdy and the secondary was stellar at covering Purdy’s favorite targets – Deebo Samuel and George Kittle combined for just five receptions for 37 yards — throughout the game.

*****

REDS HOPE TO TAKE NEXT STEP – Warmer days are on the way and the unmistakable sound of the crack of the bat hitting a baseball is here at last.

The Cincinnati Reds’ pitchers and catchers reported to their spring training camp in sunny Goodyear yesterday to begin a season that Redlegs fans are eagerly anticipating. Optimism is always in abundance for all 32 teams in the springtime, and after last year’s surprising 82-win season, the hope in Cincinnati is that a long overdue return to glory could be in the offing.

Conversely, some of the so-called experts and pundits aren’t giving the team a lot of hope. Their analytics and computers are saying the Reds will regress from last year and finish in fourth place in the National League Central. However, games are not won or lost on paper and by crunching numbers.

The club demonstrated precisely that a year ago with its aggressive style of baseball and a youth movement, and expectations have been raised in the Queen City. Some of those expectations may border on being unrealistic, but if questions about the Reds can be answered in a positive manner, who knows?

The roster appears good enough to contend for the division title, along with St. Louis, which is expected to rebound from an uncharacteristically awful season last year. The Brewers and Cubs appear to have even more question marks than the Reds, and the Pirates, well, they’re still the Pirates.

The primary questions facing the Reds’ chances of winning 90-plus games and heading to the playoffs involve the health of the pitching staff, and whether or not the team’s youthful core will continue to progress, or suffer a sophomore slump. Both are legitimate concerns, especially when it concerns the starting rotation.

Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft and Frankie Montas are being counted on to lead the staff, and all four battled injury in 2023. Greene needs to prove he can be the staff’s ace, and avoid some of the miserable outings he had last season. Lodolo, who may

possess the best stuff of anyone on the staff, needs to gradually work his way back. Same with Ashcraft and especially Montas, who missed nearly the entire season last year.

Andrew Abbott, Nick Martinez, Brandon Williamson and Connor Phillips will likely be called upon to make more than a few starts as well. The bullpen should be greatly improved and less of a continuous revolving door than it has been over the past several years, again with the caveat of remaining relatively healthy.

In addition to the questions surrounding how well the young nucleus of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte perform and adjust, what impact will Jeimer Candelario have as a veteran presence and a solid bat in the lineup?

What will the Reds do with Jonathan India, and can he help in the outfield at all? What about the outfield defense, which looks less than impressive with the exception of TJ Friedl? Will Tyler Stephenson rebound from an off year? How will manager David Bell handle the lineup? Will injuries not be a negative factor?

That’s just a few of the many questions to be answered for a team that could win the NL Central, or languish near the bottom in what looks to be another interesting season.

*****

“The first time I managed to pick up a basketball I knew I was destined to lead UK to another national championship… Even now, so many years later, I still believe Kentucky will go undefeated in March and win everything.” – Hunter S. Thompson

*****

“Love is not a product of reasonings and statistics. It just comes – none knows whence – and cannot explain itself.” – Mark Twain