VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 capital riots.

Matthew Carver was recently arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

According to the Louisville branch of the FBI, Carver was charged with civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Carver’s initial appearance in federal court was set to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Carver is not the first area resident to be arrested in connection with the riots. Luke Hoffman of Dover was arrested on July 12, 2023, for his involvement in the insurrection.

Hoffman was charged with civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly and dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building and act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or building.

Hoffman has accepted a plea deal and is still awaiting his final hearing.

At present time, 23 additional defendants from Kentucky have been charged in federal court related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, 1,265 defendants have been charged at this time.

Of the 1,265, approximately 452 individuals were charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees. Of the 452 defendants, 123 were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

There were 11 individuals arrested on a series of charges that relate to assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment on Jan. 6, 2021.

Approximately, 1,186 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds. Of those individuals, 116 were additionally charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Around 71 defendants have been charged with destruction of government property, and approximately 56 defendants have also been charged with theft of government property.

More than 332 individuals have been charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to.

Finally, around 57 defendants have been charged with conspiracy whether it be a conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, conspiracy to injure an officer or a combination of all three.

The FBI continues to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who may have taken part in illegal acts on Capitol grounds. To attempt to make an identification of individuals who are at large, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence. Additionally, tips can be called in at 1-800—CALL- FBI or 800-225-5324.