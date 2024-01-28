Efforts are underway to buy two memorial benches in honor of Coltin Claypoole and Courtney Moran.

On Friday, the Mason County High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America students held a battle of the classes to raise money for the benches.

The event began at 12:45 p.m. with students filing into the gymnasium to watch a volleyball tournament.

The first set of games was held between each of the four classes at MCHS: freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior. The second set was a playoff of teachers vs. students, according to the FCCLA members.

MCHS students Madison Howard, Reagan Anderson and Lauren Henderson were in charge of making sure everything ran smoothly for the afternoon activities.

“We’re holding a fundraiser to put in a memorial bench for our classmate and friend who we lost over the summer,” Anderson said. “We’re also honoring another dear loved one whom we lost a few years ago.”

Claypoole would have been a senior at MCHS. He lost his life in a car accident earlier this year.

According to Henderson, Moran was Claypoole’s cousin and everyone wanted to be able to honor both of them.

Anderson said the money being raised was done so through payment to play, payment to attend and a bake sale.

“Each of the boys who wanted to play had to pay $5 to play,” she said. “Students who wanted to attend paid $1 to get in and we have a bake sale going on. The baked goods money will also be used. We also have a donation box.”

Henderson said the potential locations for the benches include the Maysville-Mason County Recreational Park and the MCHS campus.

“We’re getting two benches,” she said. “We’re looking at putting one in the rec park and one at the high school.”

Howard said she believes they will be able to meet their goal.

“I feel really good about it,” she said. “I think we’re going to be able to get the money together to get these benches.”

“It’s a meaningful thing for everyone,” Henderson added.

According to Henderson, the students have raised about $900 so far.

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can contact MCHS, FCCLA or any of the three FCCLA students.