An Adams County, Ohio man was a gold medalist in the Olympics.

According to local historian, Ron Bailey, Wayne Frye was born in Trinity on Nov. 6, 1930, to Clive and Jane (Tully) Frye. He grew up in Manchester, Ohio and graduated from Manchester High School in 1948.

“Wayne went on to the Naval Academy in Annapolis. It was during that time he became a member of the “Great Eight”, the 1952 Olympic Gold Medal winning Men’s Coxed Eights Rowing team,” Bailey said.

After the Olympics in 1952, Frye continued to compete in rowing competitions. He went on to win other titles after graduation, including national titles in association single sculls and quad skulls.

He also became a career officer in the United States Air Force and earned a Master’s degree at MIT. During the Vietnam War, he flew 266 combat missions, according to Bailey.

“He earned two Silver Stars, five Distinguished Flying Crosses, 15 Air Medals, and the Purple Heart,” Bailey said. “He was such a great athlete not only winning a gold medal in rowing but after serving honorably in Vietnam, he played at several amateur soccer clubs in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.”

He retired from the US Air Force as a colonel after serving for 22 years. He then went into aerospace management before working for Sunstrand, Continental Airlines. He also taught at Maysville Community and Technical College.

In 2012, he was inducted into the US Naval Aviation Hall of Fame.

Frye passed away in February 2014.