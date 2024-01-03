FRANKFORT — Beginning in 2024, license plates will stay with drivers instead of remaining with transferred vehicles.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said this change was part of the state’s migration from an outdated vehicle registration system.

“Upgrading to a new vehicle information system unlocks opportunities for us to implement new ways to make the process of transferring vehicle ownership better for Kentuckians, and in some cases, keep more money in their pockets,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

Gray said this will save money for people who have specialty license plates, such as nonprofit or military plates because they will not have to pay for a standard plate to go with the vehicle.

“Currently, when a vehicle with an unexpired registration is transferred, a standard issue plate and registration are transferred with the vehicle to the new owner. Once the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is available statewide in mid-January, when a vehicle is transferred with unexpired registration, the plate is retained by the seller,” he said.

According to Gray, the seller will be able to apply the unexpired registration and the license plate to any other vehicle within the same class.

“This includes a newly purchased vehicle,” he said.

Kentuckians are reminded that the full launch to KAVIS is slated to begin at the end of the month through early January, which means vehicle and boat-related services will be temporarily paused at county clerk offices. This will mainly impact anyone who plans to sell, buy or renew a vehicle in Kentucky in January. KAVIS replaces a 40-year-old platform with a more efficient operational system to maintain more than 350 million vehicle records. This system change will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

All offices will pause services starting Jan. 1, 2024 and gradually resume services the week of Jan. 8, 2024. Some offices will choose to close to the public during this time while others may be open to perform services not related to vehicles or boats.