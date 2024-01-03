The obvious answer to the above headline is also a question: Who knows?

Not many aspects in the world of sports are certain, which is why so many of us love sports as much as we do. It has been said over and over; sports is merely a microcosm of life. The uncertainty of what is going to occur in the future is what makes life, and sports, so interesting. It is also the reason betting apps and the sports books in Las Vegas are lucrative entities.

As you already know, a pair of area football teams ended the year on a sour note.

Last Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats suffered a fourth-quarter collapse and found a way to lose to Clemson in the Gator Bowl.

Two days later, it was the Cincinnati Bengals’ turn to disappoint their loyal fan base.

*****

WAIT ‘TIL NEXT YEAR, PART 1 – Coach Mark Stoops and his football team looked to be well on their way to their eighth win of the season after taking a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter in Jacksonville. The Cats looked to be in complete control after Barion Brown took the second-half kickoff in the end zone and sped down the sideline to give them an 11-point advantage.

The tide quickly turned when the Tigers scored a touchdown on the first play of the final frame, kicked a field goal with 7:00 left to play, and added another TD and a two-point conversion following a Kentucky miscue to take a 27-21 lead with 6:45 showing on the clock.

That score came after one of four UK turnovers in the fourth quarter, which ultimately led to the Cats’ demise. Still, the team in blue responded with a 60-yard scoring strike from Devin Leary to Brown to take a one-point lead just 33 seconds after the go-ahead Tiger score. That gave Brown his third touchdown of the game and seemingly gave UK the momentum as well.

Clemson answered with a crossbar clanking 52-yard field goal from Jonathan Weitz to retake the lead with 4:20 left. Again, the Cats had a positive response, driving down the field for a go-ahead score, capped off by a one-yard run from Ray Davis at the 2:39 mark. That made it 35-30 Wildcats, but the Tigers took advantage of the UK “prevent” defense and scored the game winner on Phil Mafah’s fourth rushing TD, with just 17 seconds remaining.

Of course, social media blew up with criticism of the Kentucky defense, which allowed a critical 3rd-and-18 first down conversion during the drive. The soft UK defense, which could be termed “prevent” because it prevents you from winning, was just one reason the Cats fell short however.

The main downfall was committing four turnovers in the final quarter, which is nearly impossible to overcome. Clemson took full advantage of the fumbling, bumbling Cats, scoring 28 points in the frame.

As for next season, there is always hope and optimism when the campaign draws near, but Kentucky fans may have to accept the fact that the most they can reasonably expect is another seven-win season. It’s always going to be an uphill battle playing in the Southeastern Conference, and it will be tougher than ever in the future, with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas.

The Cats open the 2024 slate with a pair of home games, but they won’t be facing the usual cupcakes in the season’s first two contests. South Carolina and Georgia will be coming to Kroger Field, before Ohio University heads to Lexington in Week 3.

After a road trip to Ole Miss and the first of two bye weeks, UK gets Vanderbilt at home, a trip to the Swamp to face Florida, a home tilt vs. Auburn, and a trip to Knoxville to play the Vols.

Following their second bye week, the Cats finish with Murray State at home, a major challenge at Texas, and the annual grudge match against Louisville at Kroger Field.

When you take a peek at that lineup, it may be difficult to win even seven games in 2024.

*****

WAIT ‘TIL NEXT YEAR, PART 2 – After Kentucky frittered away an 11-point lead on Friday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals saw a 10-point lead disappear at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Men in Stripes controlled the game for most of the first half, much to the disappointment of the rabid Chiefs fans, which of course included someone named Taylor Swift.

Cincy took a 17-7 lead after a Jake Browning one-year TD run with 6:23 left before halftime, but didn’t score a single point the rest of the game.

KC didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard either, relying on six field goals from Harrison Butker to claim the 25-17 victory, and end the fleeting hopes the Bengals had of making the playoffs.

The game was not anywhere close to the shootouts between the two teams in the recent past, largely due to the effectiveness of the Chiefs’ defense, and the ineffectiveness of the Bengals’ offensive line. With the game on the line, the Chiefs racked up sack after sack to put away the visitors.

Cincinnati faces rival Cleveland on Sunday afternoon in a “pride game” to close out a disappointing season that began with so much promise.

There will be numerous roster changes before the 2024 season commences, and keeping Joe Burrow healthy for an entire season will be goal #1.

Duke Tobin, the team’s director of player personnel, will need to make more than a few shrewd moves to get the Bengals back into contention in perhaps the strongest division of the National Football League before September.

*****

CFP DOES NOT DISAPPOINT – If you made it through the endless commercials, the College Football Playoff games on Monday night provided plenty of drama.

In the Rose Bowl, Alabama looked to be in excellent shape after taking a 20-13 lead with 4:41 left in the game, but their usual formidable defensive unit let them down. Michigan drove for a tying score with

1:34 remaining, capped off by J.J. McCarthy’s third TD pass, and eventually pulled it out in overtime on a scintillating 17-yard scoring run from Blake Coram.

The drama didn’t end there however.

The Crimson Tide had an opportunity to send the game to a second overtime but an inexplicable run up the middle on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line by quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped by a swarm of Michigan defenders.

The Wolverines’ thrilling 27-20 victory sends them into a showdown with another 14-0 team, the Washington Huskies, on Monday night in Houston.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed why he’s considered one of the best in college football with his performance against Texas, throwing for 430 yards and two scores on 29-of-38 attempts in the 37-31 triumph. His flair for the long ball was on full display as he continually connected on deep throws to several outstanding receivers.

The Huskies never trailed in the game, but the Longhorns were able to pull even on three occasions. Texas also had a chance to win the game with just one tick left on the clock, but the attempted winning pass from Quinn Ewers to Adonai Mitchell in the corner of the end zone was batted away by Elijah Jackson to secure a spot in the title game for the Huskies.

The championship game will likely be billed as a battle between the formidable Michigan defense and the high-flying Washington passing attack, and it promises to be yet another epic battle of wills.

*****

“No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.” — Mark Twain

*****

“I have two weapons; my arm, my legs and my brain.” – Michael Vick