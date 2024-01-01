Comprehend recently received a grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation.

According to Comprehend Chief Operating Officer Rod Baker, the grant was for the amount of $10,000 and will be used for much-needed renovations to a home used for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Creating equitable opportunities for our community requires resources, and we appreciate the support from the U.S. Bank Foundation, which helps us continue to build and expand the programs we’re proud to offer,” said Melissa Greenwell, President and chief executive officer of Comprehend, Inc.

Comprehend, Inc. aims to enhance the well-being of individuals, families, and communities by advocating for and providing behavioral healthcare services in a welcoming and caring environment.

Greenwell said, “We are committed to the continual pursuit of excellence in behavioral health services by providing the highest quality individualized care through a staff of dedicated and expert professionals.”

U.S. Bank is committed to powering human potential and creating lasting change in communities. The bank does this through the Community Possible platform (www.usbank.com/about-us-bank/community), including philanthropy, community investments and team member volunteerism.

For more information about Comprehend, Inc. and its programs, visit www.comprehendinc.org.