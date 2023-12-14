FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County’s new senior center opening date has been extended to Spring 2024.

Ground-breaking for the new senior center took place in December 2022 and was initially expected to open by the end of this year.

At the Fleming County Fiscal Court regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Judge-Executive John Sims Jr. informed the court the weather was affecting the newly laid asphalt for the senior center.

“They laid the asphalt and it was really just too cold to do it and it didn’t turn out very well,” Sims said.

Sims said the asphalt was poured and was not satisfactory due to the ground being cold and conversation about redoing the lot will take place later on in the week.

“There’s also some other things we’re waiting on-just the weather, instead of trying to push through and do it and get it wrong we’re going to extend the project deadline so we can get it done right the first time,” Sims said. A possible new opening date may be in May 2024, according to Sims.

According to Jason Walton, owner and CEO of the projects construction firm Momentum Construction, the new center will be a great updated replacement for the old one which was built in the 1950s.

There will be a drive-up to the new center with an overhang to block out inclement weather for those picking up or dropping off at the center; also the facility will have a more spacious community room than the current senior center.

Other features of the new center include a roll-up window in the kitchen where food will be served, multiple office spaces and two storage areas according to Walton.

Previously there was a two-month delay to get the project started according to Walton it was because of a design flaw due to elevation which was resolved and the project commenced.

The bulk of the funding for the senior center comes from the Department of Local Government, Fleming County City Council which contributed $1 million and the city put in another $100,00, according to Sims.

According to Sims, the overall cost of the project is between $2.8-$3.2 million.

Once the center is completed and open seniors in the community will have a nice, new and bigger facility to enjoy games, crafts, meals and other activities, according to Walton.