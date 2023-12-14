FRANKFORT — Kentucky State Police officials arrested Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray on Wednesday afternoon after reports of suspected drinking and driving.

According to KSP, officials received a call from the Robertson County School Resource Officer around 2 p.m. stating they were having a disagreement with Gray when they smelled alcohol from his persons.

Surveillance footage from the school’s camera footage showed Gray operating a marked cruiser while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the arrest citation said.

Shortly after allegations were made regarding Gray’s alleged intoxication, a KSP trooper contacted Gray on his phone and wrote that Gray had “extremely slurred and slow speech.” The citation also said Gray told the trooper he was traveling on KY 165 toward Blue Licks State Park.

A few moments later, a second KSP trooper called Gray and again noted “extremely slurred speech” when speaking with him. Gray allegedly told the trooper he was at his residence in Mount Olivet.

Upon their arrival, KSP troopers witnessed Gray standing beside his marked police cruiser with the driver’s side door open, according to the arrest citation. A KSP trooper arrived at the scene and noted signs of impairment and a “strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Gray’s breath.”

According to the arrest citation, Gray allegedly admitted to KSP troopers that he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day. He specified his last drink being around noon, the citation said.

After failed sobriety testing, a preliminary breath test was performed by KSP troopers. The test detected an alcohol level of .206 from Gray. The legal limit in Kentucky is .08 percent, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Gray was arrested and later taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center in Paris, according to the arrest citation. Gray has since been bonded out of the detention center, information on the BCDC website said.

Robertson County School Superintendent Sanford Holbrook provided comments regarding Gray’s presence at RCS in a letter home to parents.

“I want to reassure you that at no time were any students outside during this occurrence,” Holbrook said. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff at RCS is our number one priority, and at no point were they at risk during the incident.”

Holbrook continued, “I want to emphasize that we have taken all necessary steps to secure the safety of the school environment and everyone within our campus. Additionally, we will provide any further updates or information as they become available.”

Holbrook noted that parents could reach out to the school for any questions or concerns.

No further information regarding Gray’s arrest was available. Robertson County Judge-Executive Valerie Grigson did not comment regarding Gray’s arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Lieutenant Brent Sparks.