One Person is dead and another is injured after a shooting incident in Mason County.

According to officials, the incident happened on Friday evening around 10:30 p.m.on Marshall Station Road in the Lewisburg area.

Justin Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene and Earnest Nickell was hospitalized with serious injuries. The shooting suspect remains at large.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

More information will be released as it becomes available.