No two designs were the same on the mosaic ornaments.

Glass with Sass was at Mason County Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 5, leading a class on the fifth day of the ‘12 Days of Wonder’ event.

The ‘12 Days of Wonder’ event started on Dec. 1, with different activities scheduled for each day at the library, a full list can be found on the MCPL Facebook page.

Pam McGlone, owner of Glass with Sass-a company based in Flemingsburg, said she has been in business for four years and has taught classes at the library a few times now.

“I do custom stained glass and I also teach classes on basic mosaic-garden stepping stones, window mosaic…Today we’re doing ornaments and we have about 70 different decorative options ranging from shells to glow-in-the-dark rocks, busted ceramic pieces a little bit of everything,” McGlone said.

Participants of the class were given two differently shaped ornaments to decorate during the class, one ornament was round and the other shaped like a gift tag. McGlone explained the ornaments could also be used as gift tags if the participants chose.

“So you have a straight-edged and round ornament so you’ll be kind of challenged a little bit with how you decorate each ornament based on what you choose to decorate with,” McGlone said.

In 70 containers laid out on the table the mosaic materials were laid out to choose from, the pieces were all shapes and colors and also ranged in size and weight. McGlone explained the straight-edge pieces worked better with the gift tag-shaped ornaments.

“Normally at my classes, we talk about grouting and sealing, it’s a three-step process, but today with the ornaments we won’t be doing that. This is just a very simple craft to kind of get people introduced to mosaic making,” McGlone said.

McGlone explained how the glue for the ornaments would dry clear and said not to worry about using too much and then attendees were invited to start choosing the material they would like to use.

By the end of the class, everybody in attendance had two uniquely designed ornaments to take home. There were some ornaments with snowmen and others with Christmas trees, some had patterns and sparkles and others had as many colors and materials as would fit on the ornaments.

MCPL Programming Coordinator Heather Wheeler said the library was lucky to have McGlone back again for her third time as her classes have always been well attended and well received.

“I always love coming down here and it’s good to see everybody here,” McGlone said.