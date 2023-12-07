Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital announced the recipients of the DAISY Award in each of the hospitals.

Sarah Corkendorfer, an RN at the MRMC and Whitley Liles, an RN at FCH have both received the award.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) award recognizes ‘extraordinary nurses’ throughout the year for their exemplary and compassionate care according to Marketing and Communications Director David Green.

DAISY Award is an international recognition program-the foundation was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died of complications due to an undisclosed auto-immune disorder at the age of 33, according to Green.

During his illness, he received such compassionate and skilled care from his nurses that his family started the foundation to recognize nurses who displayed the same care and compassion as a way to show their sincere gratitude, according to Green.

The award program not only recognizes the dedication and care nurses give to their patients, it also honors and celebrates the nurses awarded for the excellent level of care they provide daily, according to Green.

“At Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital, DAISY Award honorees personify remarkable patient experience. These nurses consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care, they are recognized as outstanding role models in our nursing community,” Green said.

Green listed the names of nurses receiving the nominations which in Mason County include Jessica Davis, Sarah Simms, Kayla Wallingford, Christy Stanford, Eddy Rust, Kandy Turner, Jessica Banta, Ciara Borger, Sarah Wilson, Lynna Newson, Kari Davis, Maddie Henry, Katrina Hinton, Courtney Hendrix, Linda Hook and Ashton Figgins and in Fleming County Shiann Wallingford was also nominated.

MRMC Interim Chief Nursing Officer Natalie Seaber representing the hospital said how proud they are of their nurses.

“It is important that our nurses know their work is highly valued and the DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. Each nominee is so deserving of this honor for the extraordinary care, compassion and clinical excellence they demonstrate every day,” Seaber said. Director of Nursing for FCH Mary Purdon expressed the same opinion.