November 28, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Chelcie C. Caskey, 36, obstructing governmental operations, pretrial conference Jan. 16.

Allison M. Gibbs, 20, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to give right of way to emergency, pretrial conference Jan. 16.

Leroy Ishamael Hensley, 48, obstructed vision and/or windshield, careless driving, pretrial conference Jan. 16.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance second offense, change of plea Jan. 16.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, change of plea Jan. 16.

Chastity Jane Richardson, 50, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Jeffrey Tyler Vice, 36, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, jury trial Dec. 5.

Robert Woods, 63, public intoxication controlled substance, menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment police officer two counts, pretrial conference Feb. 27.

Jeremy M. Abner, 39, resident hunting/trapping without license/permit two counts, illegal take/pursuit deer/wild turkey, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, bound to grand jury.

James Matthew Blevins, 44, harassment no injury, pretrial conference Dec. 12.