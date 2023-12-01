BROOKSVILLE — After receiving a grant in October, Bracken County Schools has created a new position known as a full service community school director.

According to Superintendent Jeff Aulick, the grant is designed in a way that allows the district to utilized released funds to house a full service community school director in association with the school’s family resource department.

Aulick noted the director is expected to work with FRYSC departments, community members, and community agencies. He said the director will provide valuable resources and information to the students at BCS.

“It’s gonna be pretty awesome,” Aulick said. He went on to discuss the process in hiring for the role.

A little over a month ago, BCS was awarded a grant from the Prichard Committee. Since receiving that grant, the district has moved forward in the process in a fast-paced way, Aulick said.

The district received the grant, posted the position for applicants, and hired someone for the position. Aulick noted all of this took place in about a month’s time.

Aulick noted there were some great applicants that applied, but only one could be chosen. In the end, BCS hired Samantha Wilson, a current FRYSC director, for the role of full service community school director.

“First and foremost, I am grateful for the chance to contribute in a more profound way and humbled by the trust placed in me by the school district and the community,” Wilson stated. “Alongside gratitude, I am excited to have an opportunity to lead an initiative that will directly impact the community and our students. I am eager to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students, families and staff.”

She officially begins her role on Dec. 1, according to Aulick. Wilson will not continue in her role as a FRYSC director, she said. She noted her fortune in still being able to advocate for BCS students as the full service community school director.

Wilson provided several comments regarding her being selected for the position. She said that her previous role as a FRYSC director has helped to prepare her for this role in the district.

As a FRYSC director, Wilson was given the opportunity to identify the needs within the school district and form relationships throughout the community to fill said needs.

“My new position partners with FRYSC closely and the fact that I understand the huge role they play in our student’s lives and within our community,” Wilson said. “I value and respect everything they do to remove the barriers our families are faced with daily.”

Aulick added that the program will center around resource centers and their philosophies and policies. Wilson went on to discuss how the newly created role will benefit the students that are overseen in the district.

She gave her remarks in saying, “I will develop a framework to meet the needs of our students. Every community is different. Every District is different. My framework is going to represent our students in Bracken County and through collaboration with our FRYSC and our community I will be able to expand the impact we have on student success by enhancing their opportunities.”

Her sentiments continued. “As a full-service community school we will be able to go beyond traditional academics to address various needs of students, families and the community by offering an array of support services within the school setting.”

“Our schools will act as hubs for learning and support, aiming to foster holistic development and address barriers to academic success. I am beyond excited about this opportunity to make a larger impact, as I feel my experience has laid out a solid foundation in understanding what is needed in Bracken County.”

“People closest to the issues should be a part of the solutions and I genuinely feel that my experience and insight along with our great partnerships will be only the beginning of something amazing at Bracken County Schools,” she concluded.

Aulick gave some final remarks in regards to his gratitude for this being possible.

“I greatly appreciate the Prichard Committee to make this grant eligible for us and look forward to what we, Samantha, is gonna do with the program. What she does with FRYSC is pretty amazing, and that’s with a very very short budget. I think shes gonna do fantastic things,” he said.