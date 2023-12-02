Kylan Hinson

Hinson recently joined the 1,000 point club at Augusta Independent in their 92-28 win over the Robertson County Black Devils. Hinson also picked up his 500th career rebound this game, adding to the impressive stats he has racked up throughout his high school career. Last season he was the Panthers’ second-most scoring player, with 540 points at the end of the season, averaging 17.7 points per game in 2022-23. Hinson and the Panthers have started the year off strong, with solid victories in their first two games of the season.

Ariana Adams

In the Fleming County Lady Panthers’ most recent game against Robertson County, Adams led the team in scoring picking up 18 points. The team had a solid victory over the Lady Devils, coming out on top with a 60-35 win over the team. Adams was the Lady Panthers lead scorer in 2022-23, totalling 533 points at the end of the season, with an 17.8 points per game average. The Lady Panthers dropped their first game of the season to Montgomery County, but are hoping to stay strong following their dominant win.

