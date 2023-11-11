The Centre Academy of Dance in Maysville is having a quarter auction to help fund a summer trip to New York City.

Several members of the dance crew at the Centre Academy won the travel opportunity at the Applause Talent Dance competition which took place in April of 2022. Space in the program is very limited so unfortunately the dancers who won admission to the trip were put on a waiting list which kept them from attending the program last year.

The trip has been in the planning phase for a long time but as the day approaches, families of the young dancers are fundraising for their trip.

The quarter auction will take place on Saturday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Tollesboro Lions Club.

The cost per paddle is $2 with no limit on the amount of paddles purchased.

For those who have never been to a quarter auction, the following information should help one to get the gist.

In order to be able to bid on auction items, a paddle must be purchased. More than one paddle means more chances to win.

Quarters are placed in buckets in front of the items for bid so bidders can drop their quarters in.

The auctioneer will then draw a number. Whoever has a paddle with the matching number wins said item if they bid on it. If they did not bid on it, another number is drawn.

Among the items to be bid on are several specialty baskets including several cleaning supply baskets, a baked goods basket and a Christmas item basket.

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

The organization responsible for the trip is called NYC Artistic Adventure.

NYC Artistic Adventure gives dancers the opportunity to experience the best of Broadway. During the trip, the dancers get to attend a welcome dinner with reception, two group luncheons, master class sessions, attendance at two Broadway shows, meeting the World-Famous Rockettes, a guided city tour, a tour of Radio City Music Hall, a farewell dinner and dance cruise and harbor cruise, and more.

Dance instructor Linda Thomas explained that parents have the option to go with their children and can participate in all of the events except for the classes which are for dancers only.

Participants will be in the Big Apple from July 10-15.

The Centre Academy of Dance is still accepting items for donation. Items can be taken to the dance studio and dropped off any time before November 17th. The Dance studio is located at 1138 US 68 Bluegrass Shopping Center in Maysville. To get more information, email [email protected].