Following Sunday’s disheartening 30-27 home loss to Houston, the Cincinnati Bengals need to move on quickly and focus on a critical divisional matchup at Baltimore tomorrow evening.

The Orange and Black needs to put that defeat in the rearview mirror immediately, in a game that saw the Bengals play uncharacteristically awful on both sides of the ball. Defensively, it may have been the worst performance of the season, with missed tackles and open Texans receivers enjoying a field day against the secondary.

Offensively, well, the Bengals were simply offensive, and not in a good way. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pair of interceptions and missed open receivers on several attempts, and of course, the Tyler Boyd drop in the end zone ultimately led to a game-winning field goal for Houston as time ran out.

C.J. Stroud, the Texans rookie quarterback from Ohio State, displayed precisely why he is the current overwhelming favorite for NFL Rookie of the Year. Not only are Stroud’s statistics impressive this season, but he is unflappable under pressure, and he demonstrates poise and leadership beyond his years. He has almost

singlehandedly turned around a franchise that has been struggling for several years.

Stroud never appeared flustered in the least in a game that featured more twists and turns than a country road in rural Kentucky.

Even after he was picked off late in the fourth quarter by Cam Taylor-Britt—an interception that set up a touchdown run from Joe Mixon with 3:18 to play to pull the Bengals to within three points—Stroud remained focused. He also kept his cool after the Texans offense sputtered on its next possession, giving the home team good field position and a resulting 31-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to tie the game with 1:33 remaining.

All he did was what he did the week before in a late comeback win over Tampa Bay. Stroud led the Texans down the field to set up the winning kick from recently signed Matt Ammendola for a 38-yarder to drop the Men in Stripes to 5-4, and snap their winning streak at four games.

The Bengals are fortunate to be playing in the AFC North, a division that has been highly competitive and looks to be going down to the wire.

If—and it’s a rather large if—Cincinnati can figure out a way to avenge an earlier loss to the Ravens, the division would get even tighter. Just think, if the Bengals get the victory tomorrow night, they would sit at 6-4, and

Baltimore would drop to 7-4. Combine that scenario with another AFC North battle on Sunday when the Steelers head to Cleveland, guaranteeing one of those 6-3 teams a loss, and the race for the title gets even more intriguing.

All of that is contingent on the Bengals doing their part in M&T Stadium beginning at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

It certainly won’t be easy, especially considering the Ravens will also be entering the fray coming off a last-second loss of their own, after allowing the Browns to come from behind for an improbable 33-31 win on Sunday afternoon.

So, the stage is set for yet another bruising AFC North clash between a pair of hungry, hostile, and physical teams under the bright lights of the Thursday Night Football stage.

*****

KHSAA QUARTERFINAL ROUND LOOMS – The six classifications of the KHSAA football playoffs are down to just eight teams in each class, with the action continuing across the commonwealth on Friday night.

In Class 1A, several games appear to be toss-ups, with the top-ranked—according to the KHSAA RPI ratings—Kentucky Country Day Bearcats the biggest favorites, hosting surprising Ludlow. In the other games, Newport Central Catholic travels to 2nd-ranked Campbellsville,

Pikeville will host Middlesboro, and Raceland will head to Lexington to face the only 1A unbeaten team remaining, Sayre, led by their outstanding junior quarterback, Luke Pennington.

The most intriguing Class 2A contest should be the Lexington Christian at Mayfield battle. Both teams come into the game with just one loss, and they’re nearly even in the RPI. The No. 1-ranked Owensboro Catholic Aces are the lone remaining undefeated 2A team and they will be meeting Green County at home. The other 2A quarterfinals will match a couple of prohibitive favorites, Beechwood and Somerset, hosting Martin County and Shelby Valley, respectively.

Christian Academy-Louisville, the top-rated Class 3A team in the RPI, will host Central, a team the Centurions defeated 13-6 on Oct. 13. The only loss CAL has suffered this year was a 14-12 nail biter to Lexington Christian on Sept. 8. Other Class 3A matchups include Union County at unbeaten Hart County, East Carter at Bell County, and Lexington Catholic visiting Rockcastle County.

The game of the night, regardless of class, will take place in Danville, when the Boyle County Rebels take on the Corbin Redhounds. Both teams sport 12-0 records heading into a game that promises to be a doozy.

Closer to home, unbeaten Covington Catholic, which escaped with a 35-28 win over Ashland last week, will

host Johnson Central. A pair of undefeated teams appear to be favorites in the other two 4A games, with 12-0 Franklin County hosting Bardstown, and traditional power Paducah Tilghman taking on Spencer County at home.

The top-ranked team in Class 5A, the 11-1 Highlands Bluebirds, will entertain North Laurel, and another 11-1 team, Atherton hosts Owensboro. The other 5A games will see the high-scoring Cooper Jaguars hosting Southwestern, and Fairdale traveling to always formidable Bowling Green.

The “big” schools line up this way:

Last season’s Class 6A runners-up, the Male Bulldogs, will take their 11-1 record into a home contest versus Frederick Douglass, Ryle is at Bryan Station, Central Hardin heads to Ballard, and Trinity hosts McCracken County.

*****

UK FOOTBALL NO MATCH FOR TIDE – It was clear as the blue skies overhead Lexington early on Saturday afternoon that the gray-clad Kentucky football team had no answers for the Alabama Crimson Tide offense.

Bama improved its overall series record to 39-2-1 over the Cats with the 49-21 victory, in a game that really wasn’t even that close.

Some hardcore UK fans have expressed their displeasure with head coach Mark Stoops, but if you’re being a realist, Kentucky is simply not in the same class as the Tide, and they never will be. The best that Kentucky football fans can realistically hope for is that the Cats compete with teams in the SEC not named Alabama or Georgia or LSU. That will get even more problematic next season, when Oklahoma and Texas add even more prestige to the conference with their tradition-rich programs.

The 6-4 Wildcats need to turn their attention to their final two games, with both coming on the road to teams with a penchant for putting up some points on their respective home turfs.

First up are the 4-6 South Carolina Gamecocks, a team that plays at a much higher level in their friendly confines of Williams-Brice Stadium than they do on the road. For UK to even their SEC record at 4-4, they will need to put at least 30 or more points on the board. The ‘Cocks are proficient offensively at home, and quarterback Spencer Rattler can be a handful for any defense once he gets into a rhythm.

The Wildcats will be looking to avenge last season’s embarrassing performance at home to Carolina, when they dropped a 24-14 decision. USC needs to win their final two games of the season, this one and their annual

battle with Clemson next week to become bowl-eligible, so look for the “Fightin’ Roosters” to be fired up from the opening kickoff.

Kentucky has a great deal of motivation as well; they hope to outscore South Carolina and Louisville on the road next week to improve to 8-4 and qualify for a more prestigious bowl than what is offered to a 6-6 team.

*****

“I was gratified to be able to answer promptly, and I did. I said I didn’t know.” – Mark Twain

*****

“Remind your critics when they say you don’t have the expertise or experience to do something that an amateur built the ark and the experts built the Titanic.” – Peyton Manning