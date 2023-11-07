Though most of the races on the area ballots were all at the state level, Mason County had one local state race: Mason County Board of Education 4th District.

In that race, there was only one candidate, Teresa Fite. Fite received 4 total votes.

Overall, Mason County had a voter turnout of 36 percent.

Of the votes cast in the county, the Republican candidate for governor, Daniel Cameron, received 2,566 votes while the incumbent candidate, Democrat Andy Beshear, received 2,247 votes. Candidate Brian Fishback received 1 vote.

For attorney general, Republican Russell Coleman received 2,970 votes while Democrat Pamela Stevenson received 1,728 votes.

For secretary of state, Republican Michael Adams received 3,065 votes while Democrat Charles Wheatley received 1,642 votes. Candidate Kenneth Moellman Jr. received 0 votes.

In the race for state treasurer, Republican Mark Metcalf won 2,912 votes with Democrat Michael Bowman receiving 1,742 votes. Candidate Robert Perry received 1 vote.

For auditor of public accounts, Republican Allison Ball received 3,002 votes and Democrat Kimberly Reeder received 1,673 votes.

In the commissioner of agriculture race, Republican Jonathan Shell received 3,056 votes and Democrat Sierra J. Enlow received 1,598 votes.

In Robertson County, voter turnout was 40 percent with the majority voting in favor of Republican candidates.

In the race for governor: Cameron: 388 and Beshear: 307.

Results for attorney general: Coleman: 426 and Stevenson: 251.

Results for secretary of state: Adams: 443 and Wheatley: 239.

Results for auditor of public accounts: Ball: 450 and Reeder: 231.

Results for state treasurer: Metcalf: 431 and Bowman: 241.

For commissioner of agriculture: Shell: 446 and Enlow: 227.

In Fleming County, the voter turnout was 40 percent with the majority favoring Republican candidates.

For Governor: Cameron: 2,562 and Beshear: 1,865. Fishback received 0 votes.

For secretary of state, Adams received 3,110, Wheatley: 1,240 and Moellman: 0

For attorney general, Coleman received 3,041 and Stevenson received 1,294 votes.

For auditor of public accounts, Ball received 3,074 and Reeder: 1,248 votes.

For treasurer, Metcalf received 2,936 and Bowman: 1,347 with Perry receiving 0 votes.

For commissioner of agriculture, Shell received 3,169 votes and Enlow received 1,145 votes.

Lewis County also favored Republicans with a 26.8 percent voter turnout.

Results for Governor: Cameron received 1,814 and Beshear: 840 with Fishback receiving 0 votes.

Results for Attorney General: Coleman: 2,147, Stevenson: 465.

Results for Secretary of State: Adams: 2,146, Wheatley: 454, and Moellman: 1.

Results for Auditor of Public Accounts: Ball: 2,133 and Reeder: 476.

Results for State Treasurer: Metcalf: 2,109, Bowman: 485, and Perry: 1

Results for Commissioner of Agriculture: Shell: 2,154 and Enlow: 442.

Bracken County had two local races. One was for the Bracken County Board of Education 3rd Educational District and the other was for the Board of Education at Augusta Independent Schools.

In each race, there was only one candidate. T.J. Burton received 223 votes for Member Board of Education 3rd Educational District. William Brian Jett received 224 votes for Member Board of Education Augusta Independent Schools.

In Bracken County, voter turnout was 36 percent with the majority voting in favor of Republican candidates.

In the race for governor: Cameron: 1,417 and Beshear: 939. Fishback received 0 votes.

Results for attorney general: Coleman: 1,659 and Stevenson: 649.

Results for secretary of state: Adams: 1,645 and Wheatley: 660. Moellman received 1 vote.

Results for auditor of public accounts: Ball: 1,680 Reeder: 636.

Results for state treasurer: Metcalf: 1,594 and Bowman: 707. Perry received 1 vote.

For commissioner of agriculture: Shell: 1,655 and Enlow: 652.