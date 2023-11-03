FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Covered Bridge Museum is hosting its first Veteran’s Day Reception.

The reception will be held at the museum on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 2-4 p.m. with light refreshments according to President of the FCCBM Brenda Plummer.

Plummer said the event will be spotlighting African-American Veterans. Plummer said the reason the museum is hosting the event is because representatives from the Fleming County VFW and the American League reached out to her.

“They are trying to find information on African American veterans that were from Fleming County and spotlight them. People are looking for pictures and trying to contact family members of those who may be deceased,” Plummer said.

They are also looking for articles about African American veterans or other items such as discharge papers and any memorabilia from service according to Plummer.

“If anybody is willing to bring them in and let us borrow them or let us make copies that would be great, we would like to have copies anyway-we have a military room and it would be really nice to have,” Plummer said.

Plummer said it would be good for the museum to have a more complete list of not only African American veterans but all veterans in order to honor them all.

Everything gathered will be on display in the military room during the event along with things the museum already has such as uniforms, scrapbooks and other items, according to Plummer.

Plummer said since this is the first event like this the museum has hosted, she isn’t sure how many people will attend but has hopes some veterans will come and share their stories.

“The event won’t be major-no music or anything, just some light refreshments, something to let them know we appreciate them,” Plummer said.

If the reception is well received it might become an annual event depending on timing as the museum is only open Wednesday and Saturday Plummer said. They also do not want to compete with the Veteran’s Day events of other organizations in the county Plummer noted.