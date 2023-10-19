Midwest and Bluegrass Rail recently announced the development of a new multi-modal logistics facility in partnership with the Maysville-Mason County Port Authority.

Representatives of MB Rail said the logistics facility will have access to a CSX rail, state highway and river infrastructure. The site will be leased by the Maysville Rail Port, a “newly created entity.”

The Maysville Rail Port is also an affiliate of MB Rail’s Transkentucky Transportation Railroad. The railroad is commonly referenced as the TTI Railroad, representatives said.

According to the representatives, the site for the “proposed” Maysville Rail Port was chosen in partnership with CSX and industrial development and real estate teams. They noted that CSX will provide freight transportation services to the site.

“It would be hard to overstate my optimism for our region with this announced partnership with CSX and MB Rail. With our strategic location, the ability to access the Ohio River via the Maysville Rail Port has the potential to unlock economic development throughout Northeastern Kentucky,” said Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. “With two rail lines, river access and our central location, today’s announcement represents unlimited opportunity for Northeastern Kentucky and continues to highlight the positive momentum we’re building for the future. We greatly appreciate our partners with CSX and MB Rail and their investment in Maysville and Mason County.”

Brendan Keener, MB Rail Vice President of Commercial Development, offered his gratitude toward the project.

“MB Rail extends its gratitude for the tireless efforts of Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and CSX Industrial Development Manager Jody Lassiter, as well as their respective team members, throughout the process of selecting the site and launching this project,” he said.

Christina Bottomley, CSX Vice President of Real Estate and Industrial Development, and Dustin Shaver, MB Rail Chief Commercial Officer, gave comments regarding the project as well.

“CSX is proud of the visionary public-private cooperation that is bringing this exciting project to Northeastern Kentucky. Safe, efficient and sustainable rail access is the key to economic growth in areas looking to attract industry and add jobs. The new Maysville Rail Port will allow a wide range of existing and new customers throughout the region to have efficient access to rail service,” said Bottomley.

“We are excited to get to work at the Port, which is strategically positioned with access to three transportation modes and sits in the heart of the rapidly developing AA-Highway Corridor. It’s the perfect recipe for business growth, and we look forward to collaborating with the Port Authority and CSX along the way,” Shaver said.