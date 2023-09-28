VANCEBURG — Vanceburg Trade Days begins Oct. 7.

The city-wide event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The first Vanceburg Trade Days was in 2019. It was meant to be an annual event but it was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.

Last year Trade Days was all set to go but unfortunately rain and high winds forced the city to cancel. Local businesses are being encouraged to hold sidewalk sales or similar to encourage the community to get out and shop.

Mayor Dane Blankenship has high hopes for the event and said that he and his team are trying to plant a seed in hopes that eventually, Vanceburg Trade Days will become a fall festival of sorts for the community to enjoy.

If you desire to set up a yard sale but have no good location to do so, have no fear. The city has some space available for free setup behind the train depot in the merchant’s parking. Space is limited, however, so the area is first come first serve.

Those setting up are required to have their own table and chairs as the city will not be supplying any.

The city team is working on the possibility of having some food trucks available but so far no vendors have been confirmed.

This basic concept is not a big expense to the city but those involved in planning the event have high hopes for it to evolve into a bigger deal in the future.

Mayor Dane Blankenship shares that he has a great team working together to make this event and other Vanceburg events special. He says special thanks are in order for Greta May and Brenda Bear who have both put in a lot of time and effort to make events memorable for the little river town.

Bear is credited with painting the recent mural on the formerly JC Video building in Vanceburg. Blankenship explained that Bear is a graphic designer by trade but has used her part-time basis working for the city to bring lots of vendors to city events and helps a lot with banners and advertising.

“I’ve been so blessed to have the people I’ve got working with me,” says Blankenship, “I’ve been in business 43 years and this team is the best I’ve ever had.”

Anyone looking for more information may call (606) 796-3044.

Make sure to head to Vanceburg on October 7th to get some great deals on some good finds.