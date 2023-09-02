Kentucky Gateway Museum Center opened the Old Pogue Experience satellite location on Friday, Sept. 1.

According to Executive Director C.J. Hunter, the goal has always been to operate the Old Pogue Experience as a satellite location since the experience opened in 2018.

He noted there has been a recent change in regulations made by Alcohol Beverage Control that allows the museum to sell Old Pogue products now.

“This is something that we’ve wanted to do from day one,” Hunter said. “It’s just taken us a while to get to this point. We’re very very excited.”

Hunter thanked Senator Steve West and State Representative William Lawrence and others in the general assembly who were able to push the changes of some regulations in legislation.

He went on to discuss the amount of traffic and interest the Old Pogue Experience has seen since its opening. He said there have been several instances where museum workers have been asked where Old Pogue products can be purchased.

“Since that time (the opening of the experience), or even before that time, our daily question, multiple times during the day, is where can I buy the product? Where can I buy Pogue?” Hunter said.

He proceeded to discuss the general plan for the Old Pogue Experience and satellite location.

According to Hunter, the experience will continue to offer taste tests of Old Pogue products. He said there has been a high interest in the taste tests from people who are touring the B-Line or Bourbon Trail.

“There’s always people that are coming in regularly to complete the B-Line or the Bourbon Trail. There’s a significant number of people that come through to participate,” Hunter said.

He added there were over 20,000 visitors to KYGMC in 2022. The museum is already “running ahead” of those numbers, he said. Hunter noted the museum representatives are excited about tourism numbers right now.

For the last month, the museum has slowly been transitioning the Old Pogue Experience into a satellite location, Hunter said. He noted the efforts made by Hank Pogue, John Pogue, and Peter Pogue in turning the experience into a satellite location.

Hunter said the essence of the satellite location is anything the Pogue family is able to do at the Pogue Distillery in terms as selling products. He noted the newly gained ability to sell at the Old Pogue Experience.

“That’s a significant change for those people that are trying to pick up Pogue products. They can now come by the Old Pogue Experience and take a tour here and then they could go purchase some Old Pogue product at the end of that tour,” Hunter said.

According to Hunter, the Old Pogue Experience and satellite location is included in a general admission ticket to the museum. He said each ticket grants access to all three buildings at the museum, including the Wormald Building, the Browning Building, and the Limestone Building.

Each building holds a different history and exhibits for visitors, Hunter said.

The price for an adult ticket at the museum is $10, according to Hunter. KYGMC members receive free admission.

“If you’re a member of the museum, admission is always free,” Hunter said.

For more information on the Old Pogue Experience, other exhibits at the museum, and ticket pricing, please go to kygmc.org.