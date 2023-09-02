Volleyball

The Lewis County Lady Lions come into 2023 off of a strong 2022 season, having won 18 of their 31 games last year. This would be the Lady Lions first winning season since they went dead even in 2020, with a record of 10-10 that year.

So far this season the Lady Lions are on track to repeat, or surpass last years season, currently standing with a 7-5 record as of the writing of this article. Lewis County, under the direction of longtime coach Whitney Willis, have a lot of experience on the roster, with five seniors leading the charge. Amiee Lewis, Hannah Miller, Olivia Mustard, Karlee Sutphin and Addison Willis are the teams seniors, looked upon to lead. They are backed up by a lineup of four juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen.

A considerable amount of the Lady Lions’ roster has competed under coach Willis for years, and understand her style of coaching, and know their teammates well.

Their year did get off to quite a rocky start, with the Lady Lions losing their first three straight games, to Fairview, Russell and Raceland. The Lady Lions only won two sets their first three games, both being against Fairview in their season opener on the road. Despite this, Lewis County quickly got their game under control, and have been on fire ever since they got their first win of the season, in a 3-1 win against the West Carter Lady Comets.

The Lady Lions have relied heavily on Amanda Gilbert, Addison Willis, Isabel Kelly, Karlee Sutphin, Olivia Mustard, Khalee Stamper and Aimee Lewis. The seven have all played in all twelve of the Lady Lions’ games this season, each competing in 37 total sets.

Junior Amanda Gilbert leads the team in service aces, with 32, averaging 0.86 per set. Senior Hannah Miller, is the teams best in kills, leading the Lady Lions with 65 total, averaging 1.97 per set, and junior Graeson Lunger is the Lady Lions’ best in both assists and digs, with 166 total assists and 103 digs. Lunger is a vital part of both the teams offense and defense, allowing the Lady Lions to stay in games longer and compete against their strong opponents.

Lewis County advanced all the way to the championship round of the 63rd district championship, falling to Raceland to become the 2022 runners-up. They were then defeated by Boyd County in the first round of the 16th region tournament, ending their strong season.

This year, the Lady Lions still have a long way to go before tournament time rolls around, but with the way their season is looking, they are bound to have a strong shot at the title.

Already having defeated a strong Mason County team, the Lady Lions are looking strong heading into the latter half of the season. Coming up next week, the Lady Lions have a strong lineup of teams to face off against, and will have a better understanding of how hard they will need to work to prepare for districts. With the team taking on Nicholas, Fleming, Bracken, Mason and Rowan County in their next five games, the Lady Lions will have to be firing on all cylinders throughout their next couple weeks of play.

Lewis County has already defeated a strong Mason County team, beating the Lady Royals 3-0 in a hard fought series. If the Lady Lions are able to continue to compete at this level throughout the rest of 2023, they are going to be a tough team to face when the gold is on the line.

They have already shown how competitive they intend to be throughout their first twelve games of the year, with coach Willis wanting the team to focus on being aggressive and taking control of the ball. The Lady Lions have won five of their last six games, with their only loss being to Clinton County in the Fleming County Seeds for Success tournament held at the den last Saturday.

Coach Willis and the rest of the Lady Lions are excited for what the rest of 2023 has to offer, and are ready to face up to its’ challenges. The team has shown great promise so far this year, and are a roster laden with talent. Each member of the Lady Lions is a valuable asset to the team, from the seniors to the freshmen, and are ready and willing to compete when they are called upon.

Golf

Boys

The Lewis County Lions golf team, led by coach Wyatt Yates has a good amount of depth on the roster coming into the latter half of the 2023 season.

The Lions have one lone senior, Justin Dillow leading the team, with two juniors in Tristan Gilbert and Eli Riffe backing him up. The rest of the Lions is made up of two sophomores, two freshmen and an eighth grader. Each member of the Lions’ golf team has been working tirelessly throughout the 2023 season to prepare for the 12th regional tournament coming up later on this month.

In 2022, none of the Lions ranked in the top ten of the 12th region tournament, causing Lewis County to not place in the top five as a team. This year, Lewis County intends to change that.

Each competition the Lions have competed in throughout the season, they’ve been using to prepare for regionals, in order to get a chance to advance to the first round of the state tournament, and beyond.

This year’s 12th region tournament will be held at Irish Hills Golf Course in Montgomery County, on September 19. Should the Lions place high enough to advance to the first round of state, which will be held at one of three sites, Calvert City Country Club, Kenton County – Willows Golf Course or the Winchester Country Club. This rounds competitions will determine who gets to advance to the final round of state in Bowling Green.

The Lions have demonstrated their ability to compete this season, and have been gradually improving competition after competition.

Coach Yates and the Lions are looking forward to seeing what the rest of 2023 brings on the road to the regional tournament. The team has fought hard throughout each tournament they’ve competed in this year, and are ready to take on the challenges the 12th region will throw at them. The region tournament will have them competing against Ashland Blazer, Bath County, Boyd County, East Carter, Elliott County, Fairview, Fleming County, Greenup County, Lawrence County, Mason County, Montgomery County, Morgan County, Raceland, Rowan County, Russell, St. Patrick and West Carter, all very strong teams that are looking to advance. Lewis County will have a lot of work to do before the tournament rolls around, but have the ability to compete alongside any of them.

Girls

The Lady Lions, despite having quite a shorter roster than the Lions, still have plenty of depth on the team.

With two seniors, in Maddie Johnson and Mackayla Tackett leading the team, backed up by junior Laira Kennedy, sophomore Peyton Riggs and freshman Laura Horsley, the Lady Lions have a wealth of talent on the team and are excited to finish off the 2023 season on a high note.

Led by coach Mike Kennedy, the Lady Lions were the runners up at the Kentucky EKC tournament in 2022, and are looking to continue to improve throughout the rest of this season.

Lewis County has competed in several tournaments and matches so far this season, gradually improving their scores week after week. The Lady Lions are eager to face off against the best of the best once the 12th region tournament rolls around later this month, and are doing what it takes to improve their game by the time they need to compete.

Throughout the past few weeks, the Lady Lions have competed alongside Mason and Fleming County, in a series of nine hole matches both at Laurel Oaks and the Fleming County Golf Course.

These matches have allowed each team to gradually improve their skills on the course, and fall into their own, better understanding their roles on the team and how to fulfill them. Although the Lady Lions have struggled a bit throughout the matches, with their scores varying quite a bit, the Lady Lions have seriously improved from the start of 2023 to now.

In their most recent match at Laurel Oaks, the Lady Lions placed third with a final team score of 221.

These matches, and the tournaments they’ve competed in up to now, have helped the Lady Lions understand how hard they will need to practice to prepare for the 12th region tournament later this month. Lewis County hopes to place high in this tournament, in order to secure a bid to the first round of state, end eventually Bowling Green.