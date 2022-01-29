Coming and going

January 29, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
The AMTRAK Cardinal passes through Maysville on a snowy morning Friday on its way to Washington, D.C. The passenger train was covered with snow and ice from an overnight snowfall.

