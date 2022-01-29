Can’t You Just Change The Channel?

January 29, 2022
Robert Roe

Can you name a single Neil Young song? How about a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song? Me, neither. But the aged rocker got a boatload of free publicity this week when he took on music streaming giant Spotify.

It seems that Young took issue with being on the same platform as popular conspiracy theorist Joe Rogan. Apparently, Young did not like the guilt-by-association of being on the shared airwaves of someone who, in Young’s opinion, broadcasts nothing but Covid vaccine disinformation. Have you ever heard Rogan on the air? Neither have I. Which makes us the perfect people to spout opinions about the whole issue.

Young basically asked Spotify to either cut Rogan from their lineup or pull his music from the service. Stuck between rock music and a hard place, Spotify did what it had to do – it pulled Young’s tunes.

As people tend to do, they chose a side and drew battle lines. Broadcasters like Howard Stern sided with Rogan, apparently thinking that there but for the grace of God go I.

And Stern is right. The whole issue is just another case of Cancel Culture trying to force their ideologies on everyone. We’ve seen this farce played out on television, on radio, in newspapers and in public forum.

It takes constant reminders to those who wish to make everyone else bow to their sensibilities that some things are simply not their business.

If you don’t like Neil Young, don’t listen to him on Spotify. If you disagree with Joe Rogan, you are invited to do the same. The First Amendment is here for a reason. It protects both popular and unpopular speech. Hey – nobody said Democracy was easy.

Which makes people like anti-vaxxer Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg so hard to stomach. The list of people who have been culture cancelled in this modern-day witch hunt is long.

Sometimes, are the snowflakes and Karens of the world’s righteous indignation justified? Absolutely. But keep pruning the garden of ideas, and pretty soon all you are going to be left with is dirt.

There are plenty of things I cannot stand to hear. Be it racism, homophobia or class envy, they all represent ideals that are anathema to me. Along with the phrase “it must be nice.”

Is there a solution? I used to think so. But as I get older, it appears to me that regardless of the progress made on the race and gender identity fronts, there will always be a mechanism by which mankind stratifies one from another. Sadly, as soon as the dust has cleared on the Rogan/Young Wars, another issue will take its place.

Supertramp’s “The Logical Song” sums it up with the lyrics “There are times when all the world’s asleep, the questions run too deep for such a simple mind.” As a card carrying member of the simple, I know a few words of venting one’s spleen isn’t going to solve the injustices of the world. That does not, however, mean we shouldn’t try.

