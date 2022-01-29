Green Dot seeking board members

Green Dot Maysville is transitioning from a steering committee to a governing board and is hoping to recruit individuals interested in serving.
“The purpose of and hope for this board is to gather a group of like-minded citizens to serve as community liaisons and build strong supports for the purpose of a safer community,” said Tianna R. Wormley, public education specialist with Green Dot.
Green Dot is a violence prevention strategy that shifts cultural norms away from the tolerance of violence by engaging and equipping bystanders to step in when they see situations of power-based personal violence. The choices a person makes to hurt someone are called red dots, and the choices a person makes to stop red dots are called green dots. When there are more green dots than red, that’s when culture starts to change and fewer people are hurt, according to those associated with the organization.
A Green Dot City is a place where enough people have been trained that the norms have really taken root there. The official standards for the Green Dot City designation are set by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs ). They require that 15 percent of the people in three subgroups are trained in order to reach Green Dot City status. For Maysville, 15 percent of people in the Education, Non-Profit, and City Government have been trained. The remaining subgroups are Businesses, Healthcare, and Faith-Based Communities.
In November, Maysville officially became the first Green Dot City in the nation.
Under the new board format, members of the board would be encouraged to:
— Host at least one event per calendar year, during their terms.
— Attend a quarterly meeting.
— Give constructive and valuable input to Green Dot Maysville ideas.
— Volunteer time and resources to Green Dot activities, when possible.
— Attend a Green Dot Bystander training within the first two months of their term, if they are not already trained.
Anyone interested in becoming a Green Dot Maysville board member can visit http://greendotgcky.org/green-dot-maysvi…oard-application/ to apply.