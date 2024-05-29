Gracie adores people! During walks, she looks to her handler for cues. She loves to cuddle and is very affectionate! Gracie is learning common commands and leash walking. Her fosterer says she is treat motivated, intelligent, and eager to learn. While in her temporary foster home, Gracie met horses, donkeys, cats, and another dog. She has done well with all of them. Gracie keeps her kennel clean and may be potty trained! Whoever adopts her is going to get a fantastic dog!

Gracie came from a home with too many animals. She and her siblings were neglected. The shelter has been stressful for her. This girl deserves a home that will provide lots of love and attention. If you can provide this for her, please scan the QR code beside her picture and apply to adopt her now!

Mason County Animal Shelter is participating in the Best Friends Animal Society “Bring Love Home Challenge” in June. If the shelter increases the number of dogs adopted and fostered this June, compared to June 2023, it will receive a $1,000 grant. The top five organizations with the most year-over-year adoption and foster increase will receive $10,000. Dogs will be available to meet at three events in June (see Upcoming Events below). Interested adopters and fosterers are also welcome to visit the shelter during public hours: Tuesday-Friday -11 AM to 4:30 PM or Saturday- 11 AM to 3:30 PM (the shelter is closed on Sunday and Monday).

An application process is required for all adoptions and foster homes. All dogs will be placed in the best-fit home for them, with post-placement support and resources provided by shelter representatives. Businesses and individuals are welcome to sponsor the adoption fee for the shelter dogs to help promote adoption. Enviroflight has sponsored half of the adoption

fee for all of the dogs, Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for five dogs, AussGard Kennels are sponsoring the adoption fee for Merlin, and an anonymous sponsor will pay the adoption fee for one veteran. If you want to sponsor a dog’s adoption fee, contact Mason County Animal Shelter at 606-564-6067.

Upcoming Events:

*6/1/2024: Mason County Animal Shelter Dog Meet & Greet at the Pavilion Market, 5 W. McDonald Parkway, Maysville, KY from 10 AM to 2 PM.

*6/8/2024: Mason County Animal Shelter Dog Meet & Greet at Maysville’s Limestone Family YMCA from 10 AM to 2 PM.

*6/15/2024: The Buffalo Trace Stampede benefiting Mason County Animal Shelter will start at 9 AM at Mason County Public Library. Register by 6/7/2024 to get a t-shirt at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Maysville/BuffaloTraceStampede

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored five dogs, and AussGard Kennels is sponsoring Merlin’s adoption fee. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of

spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.