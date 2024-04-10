The shelter team describes Essa as being a “D-O-G dog!” She is a charismatic comedian who keeps everyone at the shelter entertained! Essa is very playful and energetic. She loves to be loved and gives the best cuddles! This girl is full-grown but has puppy energy for days! Her perfect home would provide lots of playtime and love!

Essa was surrendered to the shelter by her owner. She can be a little picky about her dog friends and needs slow introductions to new dogs. Because of this, she would do best in a home where she is the only pet. If you are interested in this funny girl, scan the QR code beside her picture to learn more about her and apply to adopt her!

This past weekend was a busy one for the MCAS Team! Rock 4 Rescue, MCAS staff, and MCAS Volunteers took dogs to the Art and Chocolate Festival in Old Washington on Saturday. It was a very successful day, with two adoptions and lots of interest in the other dogs! We look forward to bringing the dogs to other community events this year with the help of MCAS Volunteers!

On Sunday, Margie Henderson and the Dog Squad held an Egg Hunt for the shelter dogs. The dogs and everyone involved had a great time! Margie had the great idea of making this a community-involved event next year to promote adoptions, and we are excited to plan for it! Video of the Egg Hunt is posted on the MCAS Volunteers YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

The next big event for the MCAS team is Rock 4 Rescue’s Maysville Mutt Strutt at Ford Acres Farm on Saturday, 4/27/2024. The event starts at 10 AM and will go until 4 PM. You do not need to bring a dog to attend the event. Advance tickets are $20 per dog or $5 per family/group without a dog. At the event, ticket prices will increase to $25 per dog or $10 per

family/group without a dog. All event proceeds will benefit MCAS dogs and other at-risk community pets.

The Maysville Mutt Strutt will have activities for everyone! Kevin Colwell of Rebel Sound Club will return to DJ/MC the event. The Scavenger Hunt was a family favorite last year. The individual who finds the most items wins a prize! Last year’s Doggy Dash competition was very competitive and entertaining. There will be prizes for the small, medium, and large Doggy Dash winners and a grand prize winner for the overall fastest dog and handler. The dog obstacle course will be open for competition this year as well. For more information and to purchase advance tickets online, go to www.rock4rescue.com.

Adoption Information:

Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! Several MCAS dogs have sponsors covering their total adoption fees, and one generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in

many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to the shelter’s spay/neuter fund via Rock 4 Rescue at www.rock4rescue.com/donate.