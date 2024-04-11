FOSTER — Early on Thursday morning, a two-vehicle collision in Foster resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones, KSP Post Six in Dry Ridge responded to the collision that occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Kentucky 9 at the intersection of New Hope Road on Kentucky 159.

Through “preliminary investigation,” KSP determined that a 2011 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling northbound and went “left of center behind vehicles that were stopping to turn onto New Hope Road.”

After this occurred, the Monte Carlo struck a 2018 Ford Transit Van head-on that was traveling southbound. According to Jones, the driver of the Monte Carlo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pendleton County Coroner’s Office.

The driver and passenger of the van were then transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones noted that KSP was assisted at the scene by the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern Pendleton County Fire Department, Pendleton County State Road Department, Pendleton County EMS, and the Pendleton County Coroner’s Office.

No further information regarding the name of the individual who was pronounced dead at the scene or the investigation was released by Kentucky State Police.