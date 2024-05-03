(Editor’s Note: This is an “Amish Cook Rewind” taking us to May 2020 when Gloria and her family were preparing for the arrival a baby and she shares a special spring recipe. Gloria will return next week! – Kevin Williams, Editor)

We’re working on organizing closets, cleaning out neglected corners, and getting things in order before the baby comes. I’m enjoying every bit of it. You know organizing is a hobby of mine but there are, unfortunately there are no brag stories of keeping everything that way.

Why the other day when my brother Micah stepped inside the entrance door he graciously reached up and proceeded to remove a light shade. Taking it to the kitchen sink he washed out the diseased bugs that have been camping there since last fall. “Julia do you have a rag for me to dry this?” he asked

I laughed outright. “You are my type!” I told him, “I just love when people feel at home in our house.” As a matter of fact ‘Micah style’ he told me he just saw that it could use a cleaning so he decided to do it. Not only did I have the satisfaction of a clean light shade, but also knew that he is relaxed when he steps into our home. By the way, if you happen to travel through our area you are all more than welcome to pop in! Just let us know ahead of time so you’ll find us at home.

Back to getting ready for baby. The children all have their own way of showing their excitement. Little Elijah will ask many times throughout the day, “Do you have a baby?” As I once more give him the assurance he’s asking for, his entire face lights up with pure delight.

Rayni is a little mother hen for sure. She is making all sorts of plans on how she will be a big sister and help care for the baby.

Julia is all excited to help me paint the changing table Daniel made for her before she was born. Last week as the two of us helped each other clean it out she was awed as I told her the story of how Daddy had made it for her. Back then it was painted white. Julia would now like to make it a soft baby color of some kind so that’s probably what we’ll do. I’m not sure what we’ll settle with as we don’t know whether it will be a boy or girl. At any rate once we get a nice sunny day Daddy will carry it outside and we’ll give it a fresh look.

We’re all so eager to meet this new family member; the children aren’t sure how they’ll be able to wait another seven weeks. I feel the same way, but then I also feel the responsibility of things that really should be done before then. Not only that, I also do enjoy each stage with our little ones. Like a few minutes ago when I had gone outside where Daniel and the children are in the yard looking after the purple martin nests; bending down Jesse picked a dandelion. “A Daniel-lion for you, ’cause you’re happy- ‘kay?!” he exclaimed handing it to me. How precious. He won’t be 2 years old forever. Yes, I do want to enjoy each stage with both the good times and the challenging times.

We as a family also want to make a trip to visit Daniel’s family in Danville, Ohio, before Baby comes. The children are all excited about it and constantly talk about it. Daniel’s only and beloved sister Mary from Danville plans to come to help us for a few months after Baby is born. We are most thankful for her willingness to move in with us and look forward to having her a part of our family over that time. She’s like a magnet to children; they just love her to pieces, and besides that, I have yet to find a more capable worker!

Perhaps I’ll wind down with one of our family favorites during strawberry season. Ya, the children are watching the strawberries like little hawks. Today they declared that they really are starting to look a wee bit tinted with orange.

Mmm… this can’t be beat on a spring day, it’s been a family favorite for years!

HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

· ½ cup butter

· 1½ cup white sugar

· ½ teaspoon salt

· 1 cup water

· 2½ teaspoons baking powder

· 2½ cup flour

· 1 teaspoon vanilla

· 3 egg whites

· Crumbs:

· 1 cup white sugar

· 1 cup flour

· 6 tablespoons butter, softened

1. For batter, mix butter and sugar, add salt and water, mix well. Next add baking powder and flour, mix thoroughly. Now beat egg whites until stiff peeks form, fold into batter along with vanilla. Pour into a 9 by 13 inch cake pan.

2. Next mix up crumb ingredients. Sprinkle over cake batter. Bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes. Serve warm with fresh chopped strawberries and milk.