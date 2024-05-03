Cray Fite

Fite is one of Mason County’s most valuable assets in both aspects of the game. As a hitter, he leads the team, and the 10th region in hits, with 32 across 67 at-bats, with a .478 batting average. Throughout the season he has scored 24 runs, batting in 26 more for Mason County, striking out just five times. As a pitcher, Fite has thrown 30 complete innings, striking out 28, walking 13. Having given up 18 runs, and just 13 earned runs, Fite sits with a 3.03 ERA, the third lowest on the team behind Landon Scilley and Eli Porter.

Laci Tackett

Tackett is currently leading the Augusta Lady Panthers both behind the plate and in the pitchers’ circle. With 17 hits across 23 at-bats, she currently sits with a .739 batting average, and has brought in 17 total runs, batting in nine more. As one of the teams’ primary pitchers, she has seen six games, throwing for 22.2 innings, striking out 23, and allowing 82 runs. In the team’s most recent win, Tackett helped lead the team to a 21-6 victory in three innings.

