The Orangeburg Community Choir will be presenting two Christmas performances.

The first performance Nov. 26, 3 p.m. will be held at the Mount Olivet Christian Church 28 North Main Street, Mount Olivet, Ky.

The second performance Dec. 3, 3 p.m. will be held at the Orangeburg Methodist Church 7119 Orangeburg Road, Maysville, KY.

The choir is under the direction of Mrs. Garnet Trimble, and the pianist will be Mrs. Barbara Ziegler. Brandon Howe will be doing audio and visual presentations for the programs.

Choir members include: Seth Adamson, narrator; Keith Baldwin; Mary Jane Baldwin; Joe Clark; Avenelle Harrod; Judy Hiatt; Melinda Hiatt; Judy Hickle; Tracey Hord; Sharon Isaacs; Jackie Lowe; Crystal Marshall; Michelle Tanner; Garnet Trimble, Director; Jenni Trimble; Garnetta Reid; Shirley Russell; Vieda Stitt, accompanist; Rosemary Varvell; Marty Voiers; Brenda Whitton; Barbara Ziegler, accompanist.

The choir will be presenting the joyous message of hope with Mary, Did You Know? This is a very dramatic-powerful cantata.

The music is filled with classic carols and hymns, along with stirring new songs from Christ Tomlin, Sue C. Smith and Ronnie Freeman, and is arranged by Russell Maudlin.

The music features the following: Tidings of Great Joy Overture, Glory to the Newborn King Medley with (Hark! The Herald Angels sing/ A Song to Sing/ Angels, from the Realms of Glory); Born to Save Us; Manger Throne Medley-(Away in a Manger/ The First Noel/ Angels, from the Realms of Glory; One King; Who Would Imagine a King? featuring Keith Baldwin as soloist; Mary, Did You Know? Jesus, Messiah with O Come, Let Us Adore Him; Great Joy Medley/How Great Our Joy/ For Unto Us a Child Is Born/ Hallelujah Chorus. Seth Adamson will be the narrator for this program.

Soloists: Marty Voiers will be featured in singing “See What’s Happenin’ in the Barn” and Joe Clark singing “O Holy Night”.

The choir will finish the program with the Twelve Days of Christmas, and Christmas in About three Minutes.

The public is invited to both free concerts. There will be a light snacks served after the Orangeburg Methodist Church performance.