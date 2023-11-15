Spot Monkey Promotions will be bringing their live pro wrestling event to Georgetown Ohio this Friday to benefit the Georgetown athletic boosters.

Spot Monkey Promotions’ family friendly pro wrestling event at Georgetown High School will feature six matches with some of their top talent, and a guest appearance from WWE legend, The Mouth of the South, Jimmy Hart. Matches will include one on ones with Ron Mathis and Marion Fontaine, Tyler Voxx and Justin Xavier, and Nurse Mika and Riley Matthews. There will also be a six-man match pitting Amos Awakening, Carson Drake and The Exception Dalton McKenzie, against Aaron Williams, Jack Vaughn and Lord Crewe as the main event.

The Ohio valley is one of the biggest areas in the country for professional wrestling, with Ohio Valley Wrestling, OVW, being one of the last stepping stones before heading to a national company like WWE. As such, wrestlers in the area are some of the best independent professional wrestlers, and the fans are as dedicated as they come. Spot Monkey Promotions features many of these talented individuals, and brings with them the same fan dedication as much larger companies.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Georgetown athletic boosters, to help out all Georgetown High School sports teams throughout the upcoming year.

Tickets to the event are available at www.throwdowningeorgetown.com, with three ticket packages available. Floor seats near the ring will be $15.00, general admission tickets to the gym bleachers are $10.00, and the “Jimmy Hart Combo” will be $20.00, and include a meet and greet with the WWE legend, a photo with your phone, and a signed 8×10 photo.

Doors will open at Georgetown High School at 6:00 p.m., with the event running from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.