October 11, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Randall B. Bloomfield, 36, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear DOT.

Myleka Byrd, 33, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference November 20.

David A. Merrill, 49, violation of Kentucky E.P.O/D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jayden Dakota Steward, 23, speeding 17 miles per hour over limit, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Marlana Michelle Strausbaugh, 44, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, improper use of dealers plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear DOT.

German J. Angeles, 23, reckless driving, pretrial conference November 8.

Jack E. Conway, 59, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol third offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, pretrial conference November 6.

Jodie Denise Courtney, 43, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, reckless driving, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 27.

Victor Paco Reyes Franco, 23, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference November 20.

Bradley Hopkins, 38, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference November 8.

John Allen Nickerson, 43, obstructed vision and/or windshield, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nathaniel W. Reffitt, 20, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference November 15.

Ashley N. Smith, 33, third-degree burglary, third-degree possession of controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference November 6.

Ashley Nicole Smith, 33, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference November 6.

Matthew J. Brock, 37, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference October 16.

Alexander Hamm, 23, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Kadeem S. Nelson, 33, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, pretrial hearing October 18.

Kevon Lashawn White, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.