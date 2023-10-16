James W. Meadows and Jennifer J. Meadows to Wesley Hester, 0.371 Acres on or near Frame Lane Maysville, $30,000.

Carrie Kaelin, Mike Kaelin, Richard O. Huber and Donna Huber to Nickie Applegate, 2317 Cottonwood Court, $232,000.

Presbytery of Transylvania USA INC, Presbytertian Church and May’s Lick Presbyterian Church to Mina Geneen Wise, Lot in May’s Lick, $5,000.

Vicki Brothers to Kelly Faulkner, Kay Faulkner and Reeda Kay Faulkner, 1086 Maple Ridge Avenue, $137,500.

Gary Gray to Cheryl Cain and Aerion Cain, Parcel on Clarks Run Road, $60,000.

Augustine Torres to Augustine Torres Supplemental Needs Trust, 2323 Cottonwood Court, $no monetary consideration.

Bonnie H. Adams to Sandra A. Mitchell, Donna Sue Adams, George T. Mitchell, Kay A. Faulkner and Kelly D. Faulkner, 7233 Strodes Run Road, no monetary consideration.

Archie Polley to Michael Dale Hardin, Parcel on Salem Ridge Road Kentucky 596, $12,500.

Crystal D. Cooper and Crystal D. Wilson to Logan A. Holmes and Kristin Marie Larger, 8021 Stonelick Road, $175,000.

Michael Schmidt, Wilma Schmidt, Christopher Howard and Constance Howard to Gavin Thomas, 7375 Mount Carmel Road, $205,000.

Rickey A. Bess, Nancy J. Bess, Nicholas Cody Bess, Mable Anna Bess and Casey Alan Bess to Nicholas Cody Bess and Mable Anna Bess, 1.513 Acres near Oppossum Ridge Road, $30,000.

Patrick M. Boggs, Kristy Klebeck, William M. Boggs and Charlene Boggs to Alex Patrick Comberger, 309 East Second Street, $132,500.