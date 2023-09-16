September 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Crystal Clontz, 39, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stephen Jeffrey Gibbs, 30, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Joyce A. Jodrey, 67, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

George Kimbrough, 34, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Kaitlyn Marie Parker, 60, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notice October 18.

Clayton S. Rapp, 30, fourth-degree domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference October 11.

Daniel Scott Schmall, 35, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, improper display of registration plates, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Harlan Adams, 79, local city ordinance, harassment no physical contact, second-degree criminal trespass, bench trial November 13.

Cassandra Case, 30, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 18.

Sarah Clouse, 44, theft by deception three counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jack E. Conway, 59, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol third offense possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, pretrial conference October 11.

Michael D. Crager, 48, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second or greater offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, display of illegal/altered registration plate, no tail lamps, pretrial conference December 6.

Anthony Wayne Davis, 46, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, jury trial September 27.

Amber Graves, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference October 18.

John Huron, 47, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference September 25.

Jerimey Brent McAdams, 44, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, failure to wear seat belts, bound to grand jury.

Brandon M. Neal, 30, fraud use of credit card, pretrial conference September 25.

Jose Ordonez, 21, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jose G. Ordonez, 21, traffic in marijuana first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Linda Marie Powell, 38, failure to wear seat belts, no operators/moped license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference October 18.

Linda Marie Powell, 38, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference October 18.

Amanda Rankin, 38, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference November 6.

Ashley N. Smith, 33, third-degree burglary, third-degree possession of controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference October 11.

Ashley Nicole Smith, 33, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 11.

William Brashears, 31, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference September 25.

William A. Brashears, 31, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference September 25.

Jimmy Lee Faile, 53, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference September 25.

Gavin Foster, 22, attempt murder, first-degree strangulation, pretrial hearing September 15.

John Jones, 49, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference September 25.

John Bradley Jones, 49, first-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference September 25.

Ashley E. Luman, 38, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference September 25.

Jeffrey Madden, 53, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference September 25.

Wendell Morris, 34, third-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial conference November 8.

Richard D. Reeves, 33, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal abuse child 12/under, bound to grand jury.

Dale L. Thomas, 34, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, reckless driving, improper start from parked position three counts, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree fleeing or evading police two counts bound to grand jury.