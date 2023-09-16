September 11, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Casey Giles, 31, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, notice November 27.

Dewey Jeremiah Jimison, 33, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Thomas King, 24, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference October 9.

Brian Littleton, 59, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice October 16.

Erin Murray, 44, theft by deception, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terence Lee Taylor, 41, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Amanda D. Bauer, 34, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 16.

Sarah Clouse, 44, theft by deception, pretrial conference September 13.

Brandon A Fields, 40, second-degree burglary, pretrial conference December 6.

Shannon Hamilton, 41, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second or greater offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, no/expired registration plates, no tail lamps, pretrial conference October 4.

Paul Huffman, 51, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference October 11.

Paul J. Huffman, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference October 11.

Jose G. Ordonez, 21, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference September 13.

Kesha Gail Riley, 30, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 4.

Gary Sanders, 50, no operators/moped license, improper equipment, over width, pretrial conference October 18.

Gary Wayne Sanders, 50, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference October 18.

Elizabeth Dawn Sroufe, 46, obstructions/interference with an officer, attempt theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 4.

Braxton Stump, 36, violation of E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stephen Wagler, 57, local city ordinance, pretrial conference February 14.

Justin Evans, 26, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference October 9.

Timothy Gentry, 34, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference October 16.

John Jones, 49, alcohol intoxication in a public place first offense, pretrial conference September 13.

John Bradley Jones, 49, first-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference September 13.

Ashley E. Luman, 38, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference September 13.

Michael Martin, 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference November 13.

Michael Martin, 31, inciting a riot, pretrial conference November 13.

Richard D. Reeves, 33, second-degree strangulation, abuse for child under 12, pretrial conference October 4.

Noreak Ret, 27, third-degree burglary, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, theft mail matter, theft by unlawful taking, bound to grand jury.

Bradley Thomas, 56, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference October 9.

Dale L. Thomas, 34, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, reckless driving, improper start from parked position three counts, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree fleeing or evading police two counts, pretrial hearing September 13.