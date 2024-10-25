Greg Benedict

Bracken County quarterback Greg Benedict recently stepped into the role for the Polar Bears, and has continued to lead the team to victory since taking charge of the offense. In the team’s most recent win over the Owen County Rebels, Benedict picked up 30 passing yards on three pass completions, picking up one touchdown pass to Andrew Kirk. That game Benedict also picked up 10 rushing yards, and led the team tackles, defensively with 12. Heading into week nine, Benedict has totaled 124 passing yards, 79 rushing yards, and 171 receiving yards. As the Polar Bears head into their last two games of the regular season 7-1, Benedict will be looked to to help continue picking up wins.

Delana Rigg

At the end of the Mason County Lady Royals volleyball season, Rigg had been a consistent member of Mason County’s starting lineup. Throughout the year, Rigg took part in 98 sets, picking up 162 total kills, to lead the team. Rigg also led the Lady Royals in blocks, with 60, and service aces with 57. Her strength on the court helped Mason County work past opponents numerous times throughout 2024. Although Mason County dropped to Augusta in the 39th district semifinals, Rigg and the Lady Royals competed hard throughout the season and have a lot to be proud of looking forward to 2025.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate and Eagle Auto Group.