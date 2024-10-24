EDITORS NOTE: SOME DETAILS IN THIS STORY MAY BE DIFFICULT TO READ PLEASE PROCEED WITH CAUTION

MOUNT OLIVET — Sister of the Robertson County murder investigation suspect filed a petition for a protective order.

Telby Fields is the sister of Torilena Fields who was arrested on Oct. 9 after Kentucky State Police received a call concerning a deceased female on Brierly Ridge Road.

Torilena Fields was later indicted on Oct. 14 for allegedly murdering her mother Trudy Fields.

Additional charges in the indictment included abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, torturing a dog with serious physical injuries or death and obstructing governmental operations.

Telby Fields filed a petition on Oct. 11 with the Robertson County Circuit Court for a protective order against her brother Truitt Fields.

She alleged in the petition that her brother had threatened her life, her mother’s life, her sister’s life and her whole family.

Telby Fields further expressed in the petition and alleged that Truitt Fields had called and made threats to kill her and to “claim his birthright as the firstborn”.

“Please give me this order, without it I am next…please help save not just my life, but countless future victims,” Telby Fields stated on the petition.

According to the petition, Telby Fields marked as a caution that her brother is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“When my body is found…Truitt Fields murdered me,” Telby Fields stated in the petition.

According to reports, Truitt Fields was served a protection order in Calipatria, Calif. on Oct. 15 and ordered to surrender weapons that he may have had.

A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10:01 a.m. in Robertson County.