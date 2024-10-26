It has been a debate that has raged on for years. Numerous baseball pundits, fans, former players and others have voiced their respective opinions on whether or not Pete Rose should or should not be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The arguments for and against putting baseball’s all-time hits leader on the ballot have been on my mind since Rose passed away on September 30.

Full disclosure: As all seven or eight loyal readers already know, I grew up in Cincinnati – actually, Norwood, known as the Gem of the Highlands – and Pete was my favorite player on my favorite team. At the risk of repeating myself, I tried my best to play with the all-out hustle that he did, and that goes for so many kids growing up in the area back in those days.

After his playing career ended and his promising managerial career was blossoming, the news broke about Rose betting on the game he loved. When the gambling allegations were first reported, I am certain I was just one of thousands of Pete fans who were saddened by the news. As the years passed, we learned more about questionable decisions that he made off the field, and he was a flawed human being, but who among us isn’t? Pete was stubborn to a fault, and he didn’t admit betting on baseball until decades later, a mistake that would haunt him forever. He repeatedly became his own worst enemy, and oftentimes, he simply missed the big picture.

Personally, I have gone back and forth on whether he should be in the Hall of Fame but he should definitely be placed on the ballot, although it may be too late. If Pete would’ve shown remorse for his actions, he would likely already have a plaque in Cooperstown, or at least, he would’ve been on the ballot, and let the baseball writers decide his fate.

Rose asked for forgiveness and applied for reinstatement two years ago with a letter he wrote to the current Commissioner of Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred, but it fell on deaf ears. Manfred said that he believed that betting on baseball warranted being on the permanently ineligible list, but he didn’t think that was the same as the eligibility criteria for the Hall of Fame, adding that it’s a conversation that belongs on the Hall of Fame board. Whether or not they even discuss the possibility, or approve submitting his name on the ballot remains unlikely.

The whole Pete Rose story could’ve turned out much differently, which still saddens his fans and supporters. As the baseball legend said on several occasions, being inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously was not his desire. Even so, he should be added to the ballot to let the voters decide, and perhaps they would decide that it’s the right thing to do.

*****

SHOULD MORE EX-REDS BE IN THE HALL? — Pete’s passing got this old guy to thinking of several other former Reds players, a former manager, and a beloved broadcaster who merit Hall of Fame consideration, and I came up with several names off the top of my head.

They include Vada Pinson, Dave Concepcion, Dave Parker, Bucky Walters, Buddy Bell, Lou Piniella and Joe Nuxhall. Joey Votto isn’t included because he isn’t yet eligible, but he’s a surefire Hall of Famer in my mind.

Pinson played in what many consider the Golden Age of Baseball, and the fleet center fielder was one of the best all-around players in the game while with the Reds from 1958-1968. Pinson finished his career with 2,757 hits, with 1,881 coming while a Red. He is the most overlooked former Red on this list, and deserved to be placed in the Hall of Fame years ago.

Concepcion should’ve been in Cooperstown long ago as well. He played shortstop for the Reds his entire 18-year career, and was an integral part of the Big Red Machine. He was a nine-time All-Star and won five Gold Glove Awards. He was also underrated at the plate, ending his career with a .267 batting average and 2,326 hits.

Not only was Parker a feared slugger, but he also possessed a rocket right arm, daring baserunners to run on him. He played for the Reds from 1984-1987 after an 11-year career in Pittsburgh. Parker ended his 19-year career with 2,712 hits, including 339 home runs and 1,493 RBI. It has been speculated for years that Hall of Fame voters rejected Parker due to his admitted cocaine abuse from 1979-1982.

Walters, who moved from third base to the pitcher’s mound, led the Reds to won back-to-back National League titles in 1939 and 1940, winning the World Series in ’40. He won the NL MVP Award in ’39 after completing the pitching Triple Crown with a 2.39 ERA, 27 wins, 137 strikeouts, 319 innings, 36 starts and 31 complete games. He just missed another Triple Crown the following season when he went 22-10 with a 2.48 ERA with 29 complete games and 115 strikeouts over 305 innings. He was 23-8 with a 2.40 ERA in 1944 with 285 innings pitched. Walters was a five-time All-Star who led the NL from 1939-1946 in wins, innings and complete games.

Bell was dealt to the Reds by the Texas Rangers in July 1985 after a standout career in Cleveland (1972-1978) and Texas, beginning in 1979. Known as one of the slickest-fielding third baseman in the game, Bell’s career was winding down by the time he returned to his hometown. He still put together a pair of solid seasons in 1986 and 1987 in Cincinnati, hitting .278 and .284, with 20 and 17 home runs, respectively. He finished his career with 2,514 hits, nearly 500 more than recently elected Hall of Famer Scott Rolen.

Piniella may have the best case of any of the above. The manager of the 1990 wire-to-wire World Champion Reds fell a single vote shy of election last year. In addition to endearing himself to Reds fans forever, “Sweet Lou” had a career more than worthy of induction. He won 1,835 games, led the 2001 Seattle Mariners to a record 116 wins, and was a 3-time Manager of the Year, while somehow not being given that award in 1990. Piniella also fashioned a solid 18-year playing career, winning a pair of World Series titles with the Yankees, and ending with a .291 BA, 102 HR and 766 RBI.

Nuxhall was named one of the 10 finalists in 2007 for the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award, an annual honor bestowed on broadcaster who make major contributions to the game of baseball, but fell short in the election process. “Hamilton Joe” officially retired from the Reds on October 3, 2004, 60 years after his pitching debut, and began his career as the color analyst on Reds broadcasts in 1967. He will forever be fondly remembered by Reds fans and his legacy lives on, thanks to his family, and the Nuxhall Miracle League and the Nuxhall Foundation.

There are also several former players who should be considered for induction into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, including Reggie Sanders, John Franco, and Brandon Phillips. Phillips is a shoo-in when he becomes eligible, while Sanders and Franco continue to be mysteriously snubbed.

*****

STAR-STUDDED FALL CLASSIC – The World Series got underway at Dodger Stadium Friday night with a pair of teams with high payrolls and several superstars scattered among their respective rosters.

It’s the first meeting in the Fall Classic between the Dodgers and Yankees in 43 years, but folks are grumbling.

I understand these two teams are far from universally loved, and I get it. Both feature exorbitant payrolls, but they still had to earn their way to reach the ultimate series. But for some so-called “baseball fans” to whine and moan about this matchup is ridiculous.

There are more than a few reasons to tune in to a series with so much star power on display. Just my two cents, but if you’re truly a baseball fan, you don’t want to miss what promises to be an intriguing matchup of heavyweights as they duke it out on the biggest stage in the game.

*****

BENGALS LOOK TO KEEP POSITIVE MOMENTUM GOING – In another so-called “must win” scenario Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium, the 3-4 Cincinnati Bengals are bringing out the white unis, including the helmets in a 1 p.m. showdown against the 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles. The Men in Stripes are hoping to continue their past success (a 4-0 record) while wearing the all-white combination as they seek their third win in a row, but their first of the season at home.

Some experts are predicting a high-scoring shootout, in what promises to be a highly entertaining matchup. The Men in Stripes are slight favorites, but winning this one will require the defense to keep performing at a high level. They have looked much-improved the past two weeks, but their opponents have been the Giants and the Browns, and the Eagles are several cuts above those also-rans.

Like most football games played at any level, the team that wins the battles at the line of scrimmage will come out on top. The Bengals will have their work cut out attempting to slow running back Saquon Barkley and star receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, but the same can be said on the other side as well. The Eagles will have their hands full with Joe Burrow and the weapons at his disposal, including standout receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Emerging running back Chase Brown could be a key player as well for Cincy.

This may be the best NFL game of the weekend, and one that will likely come down to the wire. If I were a betting man, I would take the home team in a close one, maybe 27-24?

*****

“I don’t see much sense in putting me on the ballot after I die. For a player to go into his or her Hall of Fame, it’s more or less for your family and it’s more or less for your fan base. And I’m big on both of those things right there. Most of the people that rooted for me my whole career would love to see me in the Hall of Fame as a living player, not as someone that’s 10 feet under. I always thought about that – what good would it do my family if they put me in the Hall of Fame after I die? I can’t think of anything good about that.” – Pete Rose

*****

“You are talking about all the biggest stars in the game, and they are going to be playing on the biggest stage. As a fan, how special is this, man? This is unbelievable.” – Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy

*****

“The offspring of riches: Pride, vanity, ostentation, arrogance, tyranny. “ — Mark Twain