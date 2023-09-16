Fleming County senior Brodie Knarr is the Panthers primary goalkeeper. Knarr currently has 119 goalkeeper saves on the season, averaging 8.5 per game. Allowing just 12 goals so far this season, Knarr has allowed 0.9 goals per game, with seven shutouts on the season. In the teams most recent outing against the Harrison County Thoroughbreds, Knarr racked up 10 saves on the game, allowing two goals. Knarr helped lead the Panthers through the Kentucky 2A section 6 state tournament, where they fell to Rowan County in the championship round.

Augusta Independent junior, Reagan Tackett is a consistent starter for the Lady Panthers volleyball team. Having played in all 17 games the Lady Panthers have taken on this season, and participating in all 37 sets played by the team, Tackett is a reliable member of the Lady Panthers team. Tackett has racked up 44 kills on the season, 12 total blocks, 17 assists, 69 digs and 25 service aces. Tacket consistently helps her team succeed and is a vital part of the Lady Panthers game plan.