Fernleaf Homemakers holds first regular meeting for the coming year,Wednesday Sept. 13, 11 a.m. at DeSha’s Restaurant, Maysville.

President Ann Porter opened the meeting with the thought for the month “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autum tree.” – Emily Bronte.

Betty Harris had the devotion “Harvest of Gratitude” and then gave the prayer.

There were no minutes for June since that is the clubs summer outing, which was a trip to Morehead to visit an exibit at the old jail and lunch at the Cattlemens Restaurant.

The roll was called, answering with your favorite tree, having 18 members present of which three were new members. We welcome Dianna Applegate, Frances Burnett, and Donna Henson.

Treasurer Marilyn Deatley gave her report.

Coins for change was collected. Volunteer hours were turned in for the months of May, June, July, and August.

Birthdays over the summer were celebrated by Marilyn Deatley July 3 and Tara McCarty June 24.

Committee reports were given by Heather Blevins on downsizing and de-cluttering your home. Jeanette Tolle on a new project for 4-H being food.

Betty Harris reporting on Culteral Arts and the Book Club. Brenda Crackel reminded us that Flu Shots are due as are mammograms for many of us. She also advised us to choose healthy foods.

Janice B. Gifford alerted us to beware of scams one for US Bank being the latest one.

Ann Allison will be talking about parliamentary procedure in the coming months.

Maggie Sledd will be in charge of recreation.

Old business discussed was the total of the Tea for a Cause being $3,251 going to Cancer Fighters United.

We also discussed a display for the window at the Bank of Maysville for Homemakers Week.

New business will be our Indoor yard sale at the Extension Office Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. til 2 p.m. with donations being accepted Oct. 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be baked goods donated by some of our members for sale.

Hossteses for the coming year were assigned . The Licking River Area KEHA Annual Meeting will be held at the Extension office Oct. 21, from 11-2. Tickets for the meal are $15 and can be purchased in advance at the Extension Office.

The Scholarship Bazar will be held Nov. 11 from 8-2. Vendors booths are $25 each. The club will be doing a basket with items pertaing to Covered Bridges with tickets being $1 each. There will be a Rubber duck race at the Y coming up.

After some discussion the club voted to give $50 each to the Resorce Center and Helping Hands, with a motion by Ann Allison and a second by Liz Pendleton the motion carried.

The Clubs semi-annual dinner for our Scholarship Fund will be held Oct. 29, from 11-2, Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance from a club member. The menue is ham, yurkey, salad, potatoes, green beans, a desert and drink.

Janice B. Gifford had our lesson on Carbon Monoxide: Exposure and Prevention. Thank you Janice for a good lesson.

Thank you to our hostesses for this month, Maggie Sledd and Marilyn Deatley.

The door prize given by Maggie Sledd was won by Betty Harris. October meeting will be held the 11th.

The meeting was adjourned.