Meadowview Regional Medical Center announced that Michel Bidros, M.D., has joined its staff and will be offering Hematology and Oncology services to patients in Maysville and the surrounding region.

Bidros will be joining Meadowview Hematology and Oncology.

Bidros completed his residency at St. Barnabas Hospital, an affiliate of Weill Medical College at Cornell University, and his fellowship at the University of Connecticut Health Center.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bidros to practice at Meadowview Regional Medical Center,” said Joe Koch, Market President and CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “Hematology and Oncology services are a great need in our community, and Dr. Bidros’ training and experience have given him expertise in the type of care that people in our region need. This is important as Meadowview Regional Medical Center continues to provide state-of-the-art services in our cancer program.”

Bidros is a board-certified Hematologist and Oncologist. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Medical Association.

He will begin seeing patients at Meadowview Regional Medical Center on July 6. To make a referral or to schedule an appointment, please call 606-302-9484.