April 18, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Austin Lee Eichenberger, 21, disregarding stop sign, failure to appear.

Charles Ray Howell, 28, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure of non-owner operator maintain required insurance second offense or greater, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired other state registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, register and title requirements vehicle not operating on highway, failure to appear.

Joseph A. Aimone, 37, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, careless driving, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to surrender revoked operators license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to departments of transportation, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Clayton Michael Chasteen, 21, speeding 20 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Daniel Flanagan, 54, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure of non-owner operator maintain required insurance second offense or greater, pretrial conference April 25.

Jacob Johnson, 29, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference May 16.

Isabella Kouns, 26, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Shelby Ann Reaves, 21, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference May 16.

Jessica Cole Scudder, 44, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Valerie M. Young, 42, first-degree conspiracy criminal mischief, conspiracy theft by unlawful taking from vehicle, conspiracy possession of burglary tools, pretrial conference May 16.

Simone N. Aaron, 31, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference June 6.

Simone N. Aaron, 31, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, pretrial hearing bound to grand jury.

Cathy Christian Walston, 66, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear.