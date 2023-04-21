The Mason County Lady Royals headed to Flemingsburg to take on the Lady Panthers Wednesday night.

The Lady Royals put up a strong fight in the early game, but quickly fell behind and were unable to regain control. Putting up one run in the top of the first, Mason County led 1-0 heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Kenzie Gulley reached third off of a fly ball hit into left field, and made it home to score the first run for the Lady Royals after stealing home with Kennadi Kirk at bat.

Fleming County Quickly responded, and tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Abree Argo would then go on to steal home for the Lady Panthers first run of the night, after working her way around the bases.

“We’re not putting the bat on the ball, and when we do, most of them are easy outs. I think they struck out maybe once, made us field it, and that’s what we gotta do. We have to start hitting the ball, make the other team field it, make them throw us out, increases your chances to get on base and increases your chance to score runs.” said Lady Royals head coach Brian Littleton.

Mason County struggled behind the plate Wednesday night. The Lady Royals wouldn’t score another run until the top of the seventh, and by then it was too late. Coach Littleton believes that the Lady Panthers pitcher, Abigail Ross, was the reason his team struggled so hard in the batters box this game.

“They got us out twenty-one times, and fourteen of them were strikeouts. That’s way too many if you’re gonna have a chance to win against a top quality team like Fleming County.” said coach Littleton.

Mason County is in the process of rebuilding it’s team. The past few years for the Lady Royals have been a bit of struggle, with them relying more on underclassmen to fill crucial roles. Despite that, the Lady Royals have been able to pull off wins this season, going 10-11 at the time of this report. Unfortunately for the Lady Royals, despite coach Littleton praising their defense this game, being unable to put the ball in play this game prevented them from making the comeback they wanted.

Ross had a great game from the pitchers circle for Fleming County Wednesday night, despite giving up a few runs to the Mason County in the top of the seventh, her pitching overall demonstrated a dominant performance. ending the game with fifteen total strikeouts and only allowing four runs, shows just how skilled a pitcher Ross is.

“Pitching was spot on. I couldn’t have asked for a better performance. She always steps up big for us but tonight I feel like was probably her best game, throwing 131 pitches and 15 strikeouts, so I’m extremely happy with her. The last inning she was kinda running out of gas, and I could’ve switched pitchers but I didn’t want to. She was looking at me wanting to finish it and that’s what she done.” said Lady Panthers head coach Josh Stamm.

Fleming County continued to round the bases and drive their score up against the Lady Royals, putting up eight more runs throughout the course of the game. The Lady Panthers lead 9-1 heading into the top of the seventh, and Mason County finally started to make some headway behind the plate.

Ross struck out the first batter up for Mason County, and Mallory Price snagged a fly ball from Kennadi Kirk for the second out of the inning. With two runners on and two outs down, Mason County was almost left trailing behind by eight runs. Marcella Gifford then hammered a line drive to center field to bring in both Kylah Turner and Gulley home to score. Reese Hardeman would then go on to triple after hitting a hard ground ball into right field, bringing home Ava Caskey to score the royals third run of the inning.

The Lady Royals made up some ground this inning, but their bats got warm just too late in the game to catch up to the Lady Panthers. Caskey’s run would be the final run scored by Mason County this game, with Delana Rigg striking out swinging at the next at bat.

The Lady Royals fell to Fleming County 9-4, after trying to make a quick comeback late in the game.

Mason County will host the West Carter Lady Comets tonight and are hoping to get warmed up a little earlier in the game. The Lady Panthers next game will be tomorrow night against the Estill County Lady Engineers in the Estill County Triangle.

Despite struggling a lot this season and last, Mason County coach Brian Littleton has a positive outlook for the future of his program.

“I’m excited. The nucleus of our team is young, and the improvements that they’ve made from last year to this year is unbelievable. Again, we still got a ways to go but the improvement has been great. The kids come and work hard, have a great attitude, as long as they keep doing that we’ll be fine. Their junior or senior year look out.” said coach Littleton.

LADY PANTHERS 9, LADY ROYALS 4

2B (FC) Price, McGlone

3B (MC) Hardeman

R (FC) S. Price, Argo, Adams, M. Price 2, Stamm 2, McGlone, Allison (MC) Gulley, Caskey, Turner

RBI (FC) S. Price 3, Adams, Flora 2, McGlone 2 (MC) Gifford 2, Hardeman

RECORDS- Lady Panthers: 8-9, Lady Royals: 10-11