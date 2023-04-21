Maysville Community and Technical College has been awarded a grant of more than $330,000 by the National Science Foundation for support of its new aviation maintenance technology degree program.

The grant is a direct result of MCTC being selected by NSF to join 12 other community colleges around the country to participate in its Project Vision, according to President Laura McCullough.

“We are thrilled by the grant announcement because these funds will help us recruit more rural students and military veterans into this critically important career field to address a nationwide shortage,” Dr. McCullough said. “We are even prouder of the fact that NSF grants are highly competitive and prized by community and technical colleges.”

The two-year degree will be offered starting this fall in newly prepared facilities at Fleming-Mason Airport.

Dr. McCullough expressed gratitude to faculty and staff members who prepared the application and will oversee the three-year grant starting July 1. They include Shana Savard-Hogge, Dr. Dana Calland, and Perry Sloan.

As MCTC develops best practices for recruiting rural students and veterans to aviation maintenance technology, it intends to expand those findings to recruit students more effectively for other technical programs with the goal of an even better prepared, highly skilled workforce.

Aviation maintenance technology focuses on airframe and power plant components of aircraft. MCTC’s program will be the only KCTCS aviation maintenance degree available east of I-75.