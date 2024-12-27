Amari Myrick

Myrick is the St. Pat Saints’ current lead scorer, having picked up a total of 99 points on the season so far, to average 14.1 points per game. Throughout the year, he has gone 38 for 89, to sit with a 42.7% field goal average. In the Saints’ first win of the season over Covington Latin, Myrick picked up 22, across nine field goals, one three and one free throw, going 10 for 18 to end the contest with a 55.6% field goal average.

Ava Watson

Watson leads the Fleming County Lady Panthers in scoring, with 103 total points on the season so far. Taking part in six of Fleming County’s seven games this year, Watson averages 17.2 points per game, with a 35.1% field goal average, going 33 for 94. Watson has been a reliable member of Fleming County’s offense throughout the start of the 2024-25 season, and has helped the team begin bringing in wins after a slow start to the year.

